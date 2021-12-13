Sustainer Saturday — Let's hear it for Kristin

I hope this season brings you good times and treasured moments with loved ones.

Continuing our monthly Sustainer Saturday celebrations, I'd like to wish joyful winter tidings to a member of our Monthly Sustainer family, Kristin Combs!

Kristin hails from Texas but currently resides, works and organizes in Philadelphia. She has campaigned for city council and her candidacy for State Treasurer won enough votes to earn minor party recognition for the Green Party of Pennsylvania!

Kristin has dedicated her career to ensuring equity and justice in our public schools, delivering the best possible experiences to students and families.

Thank you, Kristin, for your leadership in the Green Party and in your community! The Green Party relies on grassroots contributions from Monthly Sustainers like Kristin, who make possible year-round support for candidates and organizers. Thank you, on behalf of all Greens!

Tamar Yager

Co-Chair,

Green Party of the United States

http://www.gp.org/