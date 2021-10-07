League of Women Voters presents Chester City candidates forum

The League of Women Voters of Central Delaware County will host a Chester City Council Candidates Forum, 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12. The event will be livestreamed through YouTube.

County presents a candidates forum will feature the three candidates running for two openings on Chester City Council. Election Day is Nov. 2. Candidates are Democrats Stefan Roots and Portia West and Green Party candidate Kearni Warren.

Delaware County Times

October 7, 2021

Tiffany Griffin, a lawyer and LWV-CDC member, will moderate. The candidate forum is free and open to the public and will be live-streamed on YouTube. To access the live stream, visit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OrSv4C3qMM.

Questions submitted by 12 noon on the day before the forum are more likely to be reviewed and used. No questions will be accepted via the live streaming.

To submit questions for the candidates, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/u/1/d/e/1FAIpQLSfIvCLcmOvHtv4Shl_EQQGBkx7Y4N39xjcd25RZvaUkE5mu2g/viewform?usp=send_form

For register for the events, contact League of Women Voters of Central Delaware County at 610-566-5474.