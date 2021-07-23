Medicare for All Call to Action: July 24th, 2021

SEATTLE - The Green Party of Washington State is one of the many sponsors of the #M4M4ALL [March for Medicare for All] which takes place in cities and towns all over the country this Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The Green Party of Washington State strongly urges all Green Party members and supporters to get involved!

The Green Party supports single-payer universal health care and preventive care for all. We believe that health care is a right, not a privilege. Single-payer universal healthcare has been in our platform since 2000. This has not changed.

What has changed is that now an overwhelming majority of US residents agree with us. Unfortunately, elected politicians from the major parties are reluctant to go against a powerful corporate healthcare system that favors dollars over public health.

The COVID-19 pandemic taught people that human life is worth more than clickbait. So many people want Medicare for All right now that a critical mass of us are about to take to the streets.

Take action! Join us at the march! Join this massive grassroots effort. Together, we will win!

There are 2 confirmed #M4M4ALL events in Washington state – Olympia and Seattle.

Olympia is planning a rally at the Capitol Building. Registration Details are here: https://www.mobilize.us/marchformedicareforallm4m4all-1/event/398962/

The Seattle march will start at Westlake Park and end at the Seattle Center Mural Amphitheatre. Registration Details are here: https://www.mobilize.us/marchformedicareforallm4m4all-1/event/388622/

Seattle march details: Green Allies meet up at 12:45 PM at the Westlake monorail station. Visual clue: Big Sunflower. People wearing more than the average amount of Green. People coming from out of town may want to park near the Seattle Center and take the monorail to the rally start at Westlake. Also, you may want to do a park and ride, Uber, Lift or Taxi, or look on the #M4M4All website for a rideshare. We highly encourage public transportation.

Corvallis has a Solidarity Event Planned. Registration Details are here: https://www.mobilize.us/marchformedicareforallm4m4all-1/event/397127/

Also, Medicare for All activists are organizing a March and Rally in Portland! Details are here: https://medicareforallpdx.com/

Requests for Green Party Supporters and March Participants: