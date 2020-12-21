Make 2021 the year we come together in building the just world we deserve!

As we bring an unprecedented 2020 to an end, we invite you to join us in building the Green Party of California and making real change in our communities in 2021. The following statement was shared by Laura Wells, GPCA spokesperson and 2018 Congressional Candidate.

The Green Party is alive and well



We run, we win, we serve as a real progressive think tank, and we do not stop.

By Laura Wells, GPCA Spokesperson, remarks at the General Assembly, November 21, 2020

"I would like to announce that the Green Party is alive and well, despite all the slings and arrows that we get, especially in a presidential election year.

I believe a case could be made for the fact that — against great odds — the Green Party is the most successful truly progressive political party across the United States, and has been since it became ballot-qualified in California 28 years ago in 1992.

Not only has the Green Party elected people to office, including city councilors and mayors, but we have achieved ballot access in 90% and more of the 50 states, despite increasing hurdles that have been put in our way by this destructive two-party system. And, even when we run for office and do not win, we serve our country as the most successful progressive think tank in the nation. We are like an activist progressive think tank that distributes our ideas actively through our campaigns.

We have been at the frontline pushing for important reforms that looked unlikely, until they passed, such as legalization of marijuana and marriage equality. We have also been breaking the waves in pushing for ideas that have become known and approved of by the public, such as the Green New Deal, Climate Action, Public Banking, and Medicare for All. At this General Assembly we have Greens who have been key players in making what I’ve just said happen.

We will continue. We will not stop. We are now pushing for reparations and for revolutionary reforms in the areas of policing, justice, and reversing the stupendous wealth and income inequality.

Yes, the Green Party is alive and well. In this year of 2020, our values are needed all the more. We have run; we have won; and even when we have not won, we have served as a successful activist progressive "think tank." We have advanced our Green values, and even when embattled as in 2020, we have proven ourselves to be sustainable — we do not stop."

Onward to 2021. Join us!

Kenneth Mejia Announces His Bid For LA City Controller in 2022

Exciting News from Green activist and 2018 D34 Congressional Candidate Kenneth Mejia:

I'm running for Los Angeles City Controller in 2022! I am a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and housing justice activist born and raised in Los Angeles!

The City Controller is the elected Chief Accounting Officer, Auditor, and Paymaster of the city. We can all agree that the more transparent and accessible the City’s finances are, the easier it is to determine where our city’s priorities lie and where they should be.

Through our campaign for City Controller, we hope to bring Angelenos together to reimagine a better Los Angeles by engaging people with the City’s finances. This is our money, our city, and together, we will hold power accountable.

Join us at mejiaforcontroller.com

Honoring the International Human Rights Day

All Human Beings Are Born Free & Equal In Dignity And Rights

Human Rights Day is internationally observed on December 10th, commemorating the 1948 adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly. The document proclaims the inalienable rights of everyone as a human being, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. It stands as the most translated document in the world in 500 languages.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed UDHR as a "common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations", as it now includes over 60 human rights instruments that together have built an international standard of human rights.

However today, in our country, we find ourselves at the peak of vast inequities in income, wealth, healthcare, justice and opportunity. While being among the richest in the world, our country is experiencing an increase in marginalized communities, diminishing life expectancy, an explosion of poverty, vanishing opportunities for our youth, and mass destruction of ecosystems.

The Green Party's goal is to fight for our inalienable human rights through electoral and movement building paths, both nationally and within our local communities. We believe our rights will continue to be denied to us as long as corporatist political parties control our un-representative government.

Greens say Healthcare is a Human Right and now our masks say it too!

