March 2025 Greenstar

Green Party and International Women’s Day 2025

By Erin King (Centre County), Green Party of Pennsylvania Steering Committee

“Feminism and Gender Equity” is one of the Green Party’s Ten Key Values. It specifically recognizes how male-dominated political and economic systems, which have been passed down through centuries, significantly lack cultural, spiritual, and moral awareness, retaining a level of rigidity that has resulted in the marginalization of certain groups and stifled any forward-thinking progress, even well into the 21st century. Sadly, yet predictably, the consequences of such antiquated systems, which tend to consistently implement oppressive laws and policies to prevent distinct groups from attaining positions of power, as well as complete autonomy over their own bodies, intentionally deprives many women and LGBTQA+ people around the world of the most basic and vital liberties and safeguards.

This year, International Women’s Day (IWD) will be celebrated on March 8. The date holds a special significance linked to the women’s movement during the Russian revolution of 1917 -- according to the United Nations’ website -- although the recognition and celebration of International Women’s Day dates back as far as 1909. The IWD theme for 2025, as declared by the United Nations, is “Accelerate Action.”

While this theme’s message focuses primarily on taking expeditious steps towards achieving gender equality, it truly is a concept that can readily be applied to nearly every aspect of our lives, as women and girls across the globe reach out to one another in the name of solidarity and empowerment during a time when their struggles accumulate against an ever-growing movement of oppression by the patriarchy.

PA Green News

Edited by Chris Robinson

GPPA State Committee to Meet on March 9

The State Committee of the Green Party of Pennsylvania will meet on March 9. This will be a virtual meeting beginning at noon. All are invited to observe. Only seated delegates may access the floor. Please RSVP to receive the log-in information and further details. Thank you, [email protected]

Allegheny Greens Elect 2025 Leaders

On February 2, members of the Green Party of Allegheny County (GPOAC) elected their 2025 executive committee:

Chair - Jay Ting Walker, <[email protected]>

Vice-Chair - Abi Hunter, <[email protected]>

Secretary - Stacy Flinn, <[email protected]>

Treasurer - Kelly Kuzemchak, <[email protected]>

Working Groups Coordinator - Colleen Schmotzer, <[email protected]>

Neighborhood Groups Coordinator - Riley Mahon, <[email protected]>

Technology and New Media coordinator - Theron Gilliland, Jr., <[email protected]>

Montgomery County Greens Elect 2025 Leaders

On February 17, members of the Green Party of Montgomery County (Montco Greens) elected their 2025 executive committee:

Chair - Alex Noyle

Secretary - Denis Efimov

Treasurer - Andrew Chiang

Campaign Updates

Edited by Chris Robinson

Green Party candidates who plan to run for local/county office in 2025 or Pennsylvania office in 2026 are welcome to contact GREEN STAR at [email protected]. This page will provide up-to-date information about all candidates who have been endorsed by the county Green Party or by the Green Party of Pennsylvania State Committee.

On February 17, the Green Party of Montgomery County endorsed Alex Noyle as their candidate for Auditor of East Norriton Township.

PA ELECTIONS IMPORTANT DATES FOR GREEN PARTY CANDIDATES

Before circulating Green Party nomination papers, every Green Party candidate must be endorsed by the county Green Party or by the Green Party of Pennsylvania.

March 12 -- First day to circulate and file Green Party nomination papers

April 18 – Last day for Green Party candidates to be registered “Green”

May 20 -- MUNICIPAL PRIMARY ELECTION

(Best time to harvest signatures on Green Party nomination papers.)

August 1 -- Last day to circulate and file Green Party nomination papers

August 8 -- Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers

August 8 -- Last day to file objections to nomination papers

October 20 -- Last day to REGISTER before the November election

October 28 -- Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot

November 4 -- Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in or civilian absentee ballots

November 4 – MUNICIPAL GENERAL ELECTION

Please Note: All dates in this calendar are subject to change without notice by the PA Department of State.

Team Reports

Edited by Patrick O. McNally

The Green Party of Pennsylvania has four Action Teams. Below are reports from two of them.

Finance Team

A reminder of the team’s ongoing Art Auction: https://www.gpofpa.org/auction

Local county and regional Green Party chapters are asked to spread the word of the auction, sharing the link with their membership and through their social media channels. Your donation or bid in the auction can help the party raise the funds it needs. Greens are invited to make donations (ideally of items that can easily be shipped in the mail) of arts and crafts of their creation, or items with a meaningful link to the Green Party and its candidates. As this fundraising effort is still taking shape, there is not a closing date set for each item as in a typical auction. Each bid will start at a price equal to the cost of shipping. To offer a donation for the auction, please email [email protected] with a photo and a brief description of your donation.

Meetings of the Finance Team will increase to twice a month beginning in March, convening on the first and third Sundays at 6 pm, via Zoom.

Please join the Finance Team right here.

https://www.gpofpa.org/team_finance_join

Core Team

Topics discussed in the February Core Team centered around the management and updating of party resources, including: training in the use of NationBuilder, and management of user access to it; updates or additions to the New Member Handbook, a perennially useful resource that can be found on the Delegates page. The Core Team meets the first Monday of the month at 6:30 pm via Jitsi.

Please join the Core Team right here.

https://www.gpofpa.org/team_core_join

National ‌Green‌ ‌News

Edited by David Ochmanowicz Jr.

Arab and Muslim American Green Party Caucus Formed

The Arab and Muslim American Green Party Caucus proudly announces its establishment, marking a significant step toward amplifying the voices of Arab and Muslim Americans within the Green Party and the broader political landscape. Rooted in the Green Party's core values of grassroots democracy, social justice, nonviolence, and ecological wisdom, the caucus is dedicated to advocating for policies that uphold human rights, protect communities, and promote a just and peaceful world.

Green Party Black Caucus Calls for Action on Environmental Justice

The ​Green Party Black Caucus is also deeply concerned about the recent immigration crackdowns and the impact on Black immigrants. The detainment and deportation of individuals from African and Caribbean nations highlight the systemic racism embedded in immigration policies. "We stand in solidarity with all immigrants and call for humane and just immigration policies," said Philena Farley, Co-Chair of the ​Green Party Black Caucus. "Our fight for justice is interconnected with the fight for the rights of all marginalized communities."

A Green Perspective: Lessons about Democracy

By Michael Feinstein, Santa Monica, CA

Orange County State Senator James Skoufis recently ended his campaign for Democratic National Committee Chair. What can be learned from his effort? . . . Democrats like Skoufis apparently believe that votes Green candidates receive ‘belong’ to the Democrat Party — and if there was no Green Party on the ballot to contrast with them, it wouldn’t matter what policy positions Democrats hold. The Pennsylvania Green candidate Leila Hazou, a Palestinian-American, ran against the Biden Administration’s Gaza policy of selling arms to Israel, which Democratic incumbent Robert Casey supported - a policy that enabled Israel’s widespread killing of innocent people and its destruction of Palestinian homes and infrastructure. This policy difference was determinative for many voters. In a close race, voters are aware of the consequences of their choices. Those who voted Green were never going to vote Democrat. The ones that held their nose for the lesser of evil already did.

New Dearborn Green Party Movement

Wissam Charafeddine {vice president of the Arab and Muslim American Green Party Caucus] discusses the results of the 2024 election in Dearborn, Michigan. Recorded on January 26, 2025. WATCH ON YOUTUBE

Dr. Butch Ware Launches Campaign For California Governor

I'm proud to announce my campaign for Governor of California in 2026 as a Green Party candidate — not as a politician, but as a father, a scholar of revolution, and a lifelong soldier for justice. This isn't about "politics as usual." This is a rebellion against a system rigged by corporations — a rebellion for our survival. Those of you who were with me as the 2024 Vice Presidential nominee for the Green Party will recognize this as a continuation of our unwavering commitment to demand a better future. If you're newly in the fold, welcome. We are reaching out broadly across the political spectrum to Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and all who are fed up with dysfunctional politics.

Global Green News

Edited by Hal Brown

UK Green Party Demands Full Support for Ukraine

The Green Party of England and Wales has taken an alarmingly hawkish stance on the war in Ukraine, calling on the entire country to oppose diplomacy and align with NATO’s escalation. In a recent social media post, the party declared: “All of the UK must stand firmly with Ukraine against Trump’s dangerous propaganda, taken direct from Putin’s playbook,” [said] Carla Denyer, Green Party Co-Leader. The authoritarian language of this statement—insisting that the entire UK must support their view—raises serious concerns about whether the party still upholds its founding principles of non-violence, diplomacy, and peace-building. Instead of welcoming efforts to negotiate an end to the war, the British Greens dismiss peace talks as “propaganda” and double down on their pro-NATO stance.

Canada Must Stand Firm Against Trump’s America

By Vincent Fiorito, Former Green Party candidate in Ontario, Canada

“The golden age of Canada-U.S. relations is over. Trump’s America has made it clear that they see us as nothing more than an economic target and a diplomatic afterthought. It’s time to move on. Canada has real friends in the world—nations that respect us and don’t treat us like a second-class ally.”

GPPA Meeting Dates for 2025

All State Web Conferences will begin promptly at noon.

Sunday, March 9, RSVP here, https://www.gpofpa.org/20250309_state_committee

Sunday, June 8

Sunday, September 14

Sunday, November 9

