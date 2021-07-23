March for Medicare for All This Saturday!

ROCHESTER, NY – Green Party candidates and advocates have been fighting for single payer health care for decades. And during that time, it's been made clear that those in power have no intention of creating a true, single payer health care system and that is just one of the reasons the Green Party exists and continues to grow around the country.

So please join us this Saturday as the Green Party of Monroe County continues our push for single payer in solidarity with others who see health care as a human right.

What: March for Medicare 4 All (MM4ALL)

When: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 11:00am - 12:30pm

Where: Downtown Rochester, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 353 Court Street, Rochester, NY 14607

Who: You and everyone else in the Rochester area who believes health care is a human right.

Why: To show those in power that we mean business and that if they do not enact single payer we will vote them out of office.

There will be speakers as well as opportunities to get involved even more to get single payer health care enacted.

Green Party of Monroe County

http://www.greenrochester.org/