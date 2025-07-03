Mass Greens GRP July Newsletter: State Gov't Insider Edition

The Secret of Beacon Hill - Where's Democracy in MA?

Good evening Greens, it's summer! Happy July!

We had a most excellent Pride Month in June and many rallies and protests to show Green strength! With so many national and international issues to keep our focus, we cannot forget our own state of Massachusetts. MA has numerous issues to focus on, including bills in the legislature and nefarious anti-civil rights lobbying on Beacon Hill. We'll examine these in this newsletter!

Also included:

We've got our monthly committee meeting dates, caucus membership openings, call for social media content creators, newsletter editors, and more! Read through and don't miss anything important.

Please consider donating to the GRP below to aid our causes!

Follow our Socials!

Facebook Western Mass | Facebook GRP State | Instagram GRP State | Instagram Boston GRP

Healthcare and Housing in Massachusetts, NO EXCUSES!

Join the Campaign Workgroup

It's time for a more radical campaign on these issues. ...one led by organizations that are not afraid to call out the corruption on Beacon Hill and the complicity of even the most progressive-sounding MA legislators.

Power concedes nothing without a demand – Frederick Douglas

We must be that demand – Jill Stein

Wednesday July 17th, 6:30pm

Joins us on Zoom

GRP Calendar July Dates:

1st: Administration Committee, 6:30pm

6th: Western Mass Chapter Meeting, 7pm

9th: Fundraising Committee, 7pm

13th: State Committee, 5pm; Administration Committee 7pm

19th: Central Mass Chapter Meeting, 10:30am

22nd: Legislative Committee, 6pm

23rd: CDLC, 6:30pm

26th: Southeast Chapter Meeting, 10:30am

27th: Procedures Committee, 7pm

State Com Meeting

The State Committee, which meets quarterly, sets policy and makes major decisions for the Party.

It's time for some GRP decision making! Proposals will be submitted and voted on, and other important party business will take place. Make sure to stay in the loop with your chapter co-chairs and our next newsletter for updates!

Click HERE for more information

51-Page, 5 year $2.9 billion Climate Resiliency Bill by Governor Healey

Beacon Hill, MA

"Highlights of the 51-page bill include funding for upgrades to Department of Conservation and Recreation properties, flood control projects, clean water infrastructure and food security programs, as well as policy reforms such as streamlining environmental permitting with an eye toward speeding up housing development."

Learn more below:

Article: ‘Swiss Army knife’ disaster preparedness bond plan

MA Climate Laws Resist Federal Overreach

MA & Federal Gov't

"As President Trump has worked to dismantle many federal climate policies and initiatives, Massachusetts environmentalists have taken solace in the fact that states and municipalities have the power to set their own energy and environmental policies."

Learn more below:

Article: Mass. has strong climate laws. A new Trump action aims to undo them

Massachusetts is NOT a democracy

By Cheryl Rose; Edited by Brian Mulhearn

The pro-Israel lobby has been working (and spending) for decades in our communities and in the MA State House to build support for the state of Israel; but since October 7, 2023 they have definitely kicked it into high gear. In the last session, the establishment of a MA Special Commission on Combatting Antisemistism (SCCA) was attached to the state budget and voted into being without any hearing or opportunity for public comment. The mandate of this commission is to review our hate crime laws and school curricula and make recommendations to the MA legislature by November 2025.

The commission's monthly hearings could make your hair stand on end. Important to know is that multiple Zionist organizations are represented on the commission, and the 2 MA legislators that chair the special commission – Sen John Velis and Rep Simon Cataldo – have revealed themselves to be rabid zionists, literally saying, “anti-zionism is antisemitism” There have been only a couple of opportunities for public comment. Mostly it has been invited testimony and mostly it has been biased. When the head of the Mass Teachers Association testified, he was so vilified it led many to dub it unabashed McCarthyism.

Continue reading

Caucus Updates

We have Caucuses! Join today!

Learn more about our newest three caucuses:

Lavender Greens (LGBTQ+), Women's, and the Young Ecosocialists (under 35)! Click HERE

Caucuses offer the opportunity to GRP members to build community around and focus activities on issues specific to an identity or area. Join one or more today! State Com will be formalizing the approval process to create more caucuses as the needs of the party membership grows, as well.

Join our Social Media Team & Help Edit the Newsletter!

The GRP is grassroots ran. That means people power keeps us going! The Communications and Tech Committee needs content creators for our social media platforms and an editor for the newsletter. We are looking for driven, creative, and tech savvy folks to aid the blossoming era of the party! We would be using SLACK as the primary communication tool and have regular meetings for social media work.

Reach out with your experience and commitment levels! Green power means community, and community means coming together. Let's grow our outreach!

Email: [email protected]

Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts

https://www.green-rainbow.org/



