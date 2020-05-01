May Day 2020: A Very Special Day

May 1st, 2020 is both atypical and representative of the workers' struggle against the exploitative nature of capitalism.

It's atypical because it is the first time in the history of May Day that a global pandemic had prevented workers and their allies across the globe from rallying in large crowds to demand better protection rights and working conditions.

This May Day also illustrates the struggle for workers' rights: the working class - both documented and undocumented - is the most severely impacted by the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, and the most likely to suffer from limited access to healthcare and unsafe working conditions amidst the virus epidemic.

This May 1st, essential workers contracted by companies like Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, and Target are going on strike to demand guaranteed wages and housing for those not working, as well as hazard pay and protective gear for those working on the front lines. These companies are making outrageous record profits during the pandemic, while neglecting the health and safety of their workers who make those massive profits possible. Local unions such as the ILWU Local 10 are organizing to protect their workers' health and safety, and renters are calling out their elected officials to #CancelRent so they can keep a roof over their head while struggling to provide for their family's basic needs.

TODAY - and every day - is the day to fight for a more humane, more just and more equitable society that puts people and the planet over profit. Registering and voting Green in November 2020 is a big yet easy step in that direction: the Green Party supports worker rights, living wages, labor unions, community-owned public utilities and lands and is the only national ecosocialist and corporate-free party in the US.

The Green Party of Santa Clara County

https://sccgreens.org