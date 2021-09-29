Meet local candidates at the September #GreenWave Broadcast

On Tuesday, September 28, the Green Party broadcast the first installment of our 2021 #GreenWave showcase livestreams.

#GreenWave features candidates assessed by our Coordinated Campaign Committee as running competitive, strategically important campaigns that our national party needs to support. When you give $30 to the Green Party today, you add to the pool of resources we can contribute. That means more support for more candidates and more elected Greens!

The candidates featured on September 28:

Craig Cayetano for Hawthorne City Council, At-Large (NJ) https://www.cayetano4council.com/

https://www.facebook.com/cayetano4council

https://twitter.com/green4hawthorne

K.A. Heard for Cincinnati City Council https://stayheardcommittee.weebly.com/

twitter.com/KAHeardJr

Logan Simmering for Cincinnati City Council https://simmeringforcincinnati.com

https://www.facebook.com/LPCS43C/

https://twitter.com/lpcs43c

Connor Mulvaney for Pittsburgh City Council, District 4 https://www.connor4pgh.com

https://www.facebook.com/connorforpgh

http://www.twitter.com/ConnorMulvaney

https://www.instagram.com/connorforcouncil/

Edwin DeJesus for New York City Council, District 22 https://www.edwinfornyc.com

https://www.facebook.com/edwinfornyc/

https://twitter.com/edwinfornyc

https://www.instagram.com/eddieastoria/

Recruiting, training and supporting candidates is a year-long endeavor! We are grateful to our Monthly Sustainers who also give to the Green Party throughout the year. We hope you'll consider becoming a Monthly Sustainer at whatever amount you can give.



Green Party of the United States

http://www.gp.org/