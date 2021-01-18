MLK Day Message From Angela Walker

As we commemorate the life and work and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, it's important to remember that he was a radical. Dr. King fought for the rights of cash-poor and marginalized people to live with dignity.

At this time of pandemic and rebellion, when so many people have been failed by their government, the remedies Dr. King called for are so necessary. We need a federal jobs guarantee. We need housing for all. We need Medicare-for-All. We need an end to war.

We need the immediate end of police violence in our communities. We need public community schools that serve all of the needs of students, families and educators.

We need reparations for Black people, as a way to address and remedy some of the unimaginable damage caused by enslavement and systemic racism. We need these things as much now as when Dr. King called for them during his lifetime. We are committed to making his dream of a Beloved Community a reality.

Angela Walker,

Green Party 2020 Vice Presidential Nominee