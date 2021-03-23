Mountain Party supports OVEC unionization

Salem, WV – A Resolution in Support for OVEC Unionization



WHEREAS, the employed majority of the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition (OVEC) has voted to form a union under the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) to advocate for improved workplace conditions;

WHEREAS, workers of the OVEC Union have requested voluntary recognition by the OVEC Board of Directors on March 4, 2021;

WHEREAS, workers demand a standardized pay scale and an equal discipline policy in the workplace;

WHEREAS, workers demand union representation at any meeting affecting their terms of employment;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the West Virginia Mountain Party maintains the position that environmental justice cannot be achieved without also having economic justice, racial justice, and social justice;

BE IT RESOLVED that the West Virginia Mountain Party recognizes OVEC workers' victories for environmental justice in Appalachia; and

BE IT RESOLVED that the West Virginia Mountain Party hereby unequivocally supports the rights of these workers to unionize at their workplace and collectively bargain.

Mountain Party of West Virginia

www.mountainpartywv.net

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 23, 2021

For further information on this statement of solidarity:

[email protected]

Editor's Note: The national staff of the Green Party are also represented by the IWW.