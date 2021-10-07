Connor Mulvaney endorsed by Sierra Club Pennsylvania Chapter

Connor Mulvaney has just been endorsed by Sierra Club Pennsylvania Chapter!

The 24,000 member state affiliate of the national Sierra Club works to help the public explore, enjoy, and protect our state's many environmental resources and fight for safe and livable communities.

Our team is grateful for their support as we fight to make a Pittsburgh City Council that prioritizes making our air and water clean while taking serious action to curb our contributions to the climate crisis.

To support our campaign please consider donating >> connor4pgh.com/donate

Or, sign up to phonebank, lit drop, or canvass >> https://connor4pgh.nationbuilder.com/volunteer

#sierraclubpa #connor4council #pittsburghd4 #gettheretogether #GreenParty #climateaction