Connor Mulvaney, Green for Pittsburgh City Council, District 4

Connor Mulvaney, 28 and a resident of Brookline, is running for City Council because he is fed up with the needs of his community being ignored by wealthy self-serving politicians.

His campaign is driven by a grassroots 3rd party movement of everyday working Pittsburghers trying to elect someone that will finally put the needs of neighbors before corporations.

https://www.connor4pgh.com

https://www.connor4pgh.com/donate

https://www.facebook.com/connorforpgh

https://www.instagram.com/connorforcouncil/



Tweets by ConnorMulvaney