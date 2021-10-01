Mutual Aid in South Louisiana

I was interviewed in a couple podcast recently. Listen to me talking about campaign stuff!

But mainly this week, I want to draw attention to the ongoing recovery in the parishes west of New Orleans. As Virginia Hanusik recently stated, "In the richest country in the world, in one of the main oil producing states: thousands are living in tents, entire towns unrecognizable, some still without power, a month after Hurricane Ida. Don’t forget about what’s happening in Louisiana"



If you want to help, there are numerous opportunities to do so. The graphic to the right came to me via the good folks at Healthy Gulf. Scroll down for a few more links from other sources. And of course waaaay down at the bottom, in the footer of this email, you will find information about yet another volunteer opportunity: our ongoing campaign meetings.

Please join us if you can!

https://barteverson.com