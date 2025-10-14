National Coming Out Day!

Today we celebrate the dazzling diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community and recommit to building a world where everyone can live authentically, freely, and sustainably.

From its inception, the Green Party of the United States has championed LGBTQIA+ rights, embedding them in our platform and recognizing the urgency of addressing the profound challenges faced by these communities.

Our party, and the National Lavender Green Caucus has stood at the forefront of this struggle, challenging voices that seek to divide or silence us. As corporate parties wrap themselves in rainbows while funding war and climate destruction, more and more people are turning toward politics grounded in integrity, not marketing. We're tired of a politics that cares more about our votes and our dollars every four years that our lives and futures. We're done with rainbow washing corporate donors that pull the strings of politicians in power.

“My silences had not protected me. Your silence will not protect you.” – Audre Lorde

Lorde’s reminder still rings true. Silence in the face of injustice, whether against queer communities, the planet, or workers, only strengthens the systems that harm us. Speaking out, organizing, and voting our values are how we turn pride into power.

The Green Party’s commitment to the liberation of all people, regardless of sexuality, gender, race, class, or identity, sets us apart. No other national political party so boldly connects social, economic, and ecological justice into one vision for a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable world.

Join us in celebrating the strength and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community.Your ongoing support today fuels a movement where authenticity, equality, and sustainability aren’t just slogans, they are our foundations. Together we can build a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

In solidarity,

Daniel Bumbarger

National Lavender Green Caucus Co-Chair

Green Party of the United States

https://www.gp.org/

P.S. The National Lavender Green Caucus (NLGC) represents the LGBTQIA+ members of the Green Party. If you are eligible, please consider joining the NLGC and help our Party grow.