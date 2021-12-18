North Carolina Party Members In the News

Matthew Hoh on the CIA and Drug Trade in the War with Afghanistan with Krystal Ball and Kyle Kulinski.

Tony Ndege, and Black Lives Matter organizer was featured in the Winston-Salem Journal and WXII News on the Arbery Murder Trial verdict.

Charlotte Greens Cochair Jacob Samuels and Young Ecosocialists organizer Matt Skolar helped to co-organize a Walmart Worker Black Friday Walkout which was covered by several media outlets and received millions of views.

