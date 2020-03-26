North Carolina Green Party response to COVID-19 and Its effects

Much of the problem faced by the public today as COVID-19 drills deeper into the medical and economic life of the US, is that we do not have a robust national health care system. Instead, we rely on private insurers to determine what level of care we will receive, assuming we can afford it. The idea that we cannot have a national health care system should be the first victim of the virus. At the beginning of the outbreak, we were engaged in a debate on who should pay for testing, and how insurers would handle co-pays and deductibles. Some states have responded appropriately by telling insurers that they must pay during the epidemic. North Carolina should follow suit. But if Medicare-for-All or a similar national healthcare program were in place, no time would have been wasted on that issue at all. In a public health emergency, like a pandemic, the federal government would simply have provided the testing. Everybody in, nobody out. Let’s use this time to establish and mobilize an emergency national health program focusing on Coronavirus and related care. This emergency program should be expanded to shift permanently from a for-profit health care system to a socialised National Improved Medicare for All that includes all major and preventative care, including eye and dental care and an emergency health card for all residents, with employment offered to insurance industry employees

.

See for example, the Hawkins Health Care Plan, at

www.HowieHawkins.us

. Pandemic preparedness is only one of many reasons why a national health care plan is needed.





