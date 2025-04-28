Nevada Green Rhythm : April 2025 Edition

Nevada Green Party's Message and Impact

The Nevada Green Party recognizes the need to refine our message to reach a broader audience and foster a more profound, far-reaching impact across Nevada and beyond. Your input is invaluable, and we encourage you to share ideas or priorities for the Nevada Green Party. Discussions have explored strategies to amplify our message and influence, including boycotting El Salvador despite implementation challenges, advocating for the revocation of certain patents to pressure political figures, and launching petitions on platforms created exclusively for the Green Party, to rally support. Additionally, the conversation has highlighted the superiority of Chinese electric vehicles, such as those by BYD, over Tesla, while emphasizing the barriers posed by capitalist constraints that limit access to affordable and beneficial products in the U.S.

Communication System for Organizers and Volunteers

An exclusive messaging app is being developed to address the critical need for streamlined and secure communication within the Nevada Green Party for organizers, volunteers, and members. Discussions have touched on recent political developments, including the passage of a bill in Congress and concerns about the Supreme Court potentially reviewing birthright citizenship. Frustration with incremental change has sparked calls for more radical approaches, alongside an emphasis on empowering all members and avoiding hierarchical structures. Additionally, concerns about voter confusion highlight the importance of educating the public about the party's platform, particularly among non-partisan voters.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act

The Save Act seeks to tighten voter registration requirements by mandating proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, for federal elections. While proponents claim it strengthens election security, critics highlight its disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, including low-income individuals, people of color, and married women whose legal names differ from their birth certificates. Additionally, the act threatens to disrupt vote-by-mail systems and eliminate widely-used registration methods like online and automatic voter registration. If implemented, it could profoundly affect voter accessibility and participation nationwide. The Nevada Green Party firmly opposes this legislation.

Certified Letter of Minor Party Continued Existence

In January 2025, the Nevada Green Party completed the paperwork to renew its Certificate of Minor Party Organization. After nearly three months of waiting, the party initially received only a photocopy of the certificate. Following persistent efforts—including numerous phone calls, emails, and a verbal confirmation from Nevada Green Party headquarters, to the Nevada Secretary of State's Office—the official certificate, complete with the State Seal from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, was finally secured April 21st, 2025.

The Nevada Green Party is the “We Party”, the Party of Solutions! Don’t ever forget that YOU are a part of WE.

If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please email us at: [email protected]

