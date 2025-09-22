Nevada Green Rhythm September 2025

Exploring Unlikely Alliances

In a bold and pragmatic move, the Nevada Greens convened to explore potential collaboration with another entity aimed at securing ballot access. The conversation was candid and layered—recognizing both the tactical advantages and the ideological tensions such a partnership might invite.

Legal support and resource sharing were central themes





Guardrails were proposed to preserve Green autonomy and integrity





Messaging implications were discussed with care and foresight

This isn’t about compromise, it’s about access, visibility, and the right to be heard.

Funding the Future

The group examined a spectrum of funding arrangements, from co-sponsored legal efforts to shared campaign infrastructure. Transparency and ethical clarity were emphasized throughout.

Mixed funding streams: potential benefits and reputational risks





Donor vetting protocols: ensuring alignment with Green values





Strategic partnerships: balancing pragmatism with principle

The goal: build a war chest without selling our soul.

Accepting Support Without Losing Identity

The question of accepting alternate support sparked a rich dialogue. Some saw opportunity; others voiced concern. All agreed: any collaboration must be rooted in clear boundaries and unwavering commitment to the Green platform.

Messaging sovereignty remains non-negotiable





Grassroots trust must be earned, not gambled





Tactical alliances must not become ideological entanglements

Building the Digital Backbone

Operational needs took center stage in the final segment of the meeting. Website administration, cybersecurity, and data stewardship were flagged as urgent priorities.

Formation of an IT Committee is underway





Volunteer recruitment for tech roles has begun





A digital audit will guide next steps

Infrastructure isn’t just wires and code—it’s the scaffolding of our movement.

What's Next?

A follow-up meeting is scheduled to finalize decisions on collaboration terms, funding protocols, and operational strategy. Draft proposals will be circulated in advance to ensure focused deliberation.

Closing Note:

As Nevada Greens navigate complex terrain, we remain rooted in our values and open to strategic evolution. This moment calls for clarity, courage, and rhythm. Let’s keep the beat.

The Nevada Green Party is the “We Party”, the Party of Solutions! Don’t ever forget that YOU are a part of WE.

If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please email us at: [email protected]

M.K. Hanson & Eric LaRue

GPNV Co-Chairs

