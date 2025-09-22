Nevada Green Rhythm September 2025
Exploring Unlikely Alliances
In a bold and pragmatic move, the Nevada Greens convened to explore potential collaboration with another entity aimed at securing ballot access. The conversation was candid and layered—recognizing both the tactical advantages and the ideological tensions such a partnership might invite.
- Legal support and resource sharing were central themes
- Guardrails were proposed to preserve Green autonomy and integrity
- Messaging implications were discussed with care and foresight
This isn’t about compromise, it’s about access, visibility, and the right to be heard.
Funding the Future
The group examined a spectrum of funding arrangements, from co-sponsored legal efforts to shared campaign infrastructure. Transparency and ethical clarity were emphasized throughout.
- Mixed funding streams: potential benefits and reputational risks
- Donor vetting protocols: ensuring alignment with Green values
- Strategic partnerships: balancing pragmatism with principle
The goal: build a war chest without selling our soul.
Accepting Support Without Losing Identity
The question of accepting alternate support sparked a rich dialogue. Some saw opportunity; others voiced concern. All agreed: any collaboration must be rooted in clear boundaries and unwavering commitment to the Green platform.
- Messaging sovereignty remains non-negotiable
- Grassroots trust must be earned, not gambled
- Tactical alliances must not become ideological entanglements
Building the Digital Backbone
Operational needs took center stage in the final segment of the meeting. Website administration, cybersecurity, and data stewardship were flagged as urgent priorities.
- Formation of an IT Committee is underway
- Volunteer recruitment for tech roles has begun
- A digital audit will guide next steps
Infrastructure isn’t just wires and code—it’s the scaffolding of our movement.
What's Next?
A follow-up meeting is scheduled to finalize decisions on collaboration terms, funding protocols, and operational strategy. Draft proposals will be circulated in advance to ensure focused deliberation.
Closing Note:
As Nevada Greens navigate complex terrain, we remain rooted in our values and open to strategic evolution. This moment calls for clarity, courage, and rhythm. Let’s keep the beat.
The Nevada Green Party is the “We Party”, the Party of Solutions! Don’t ever forget that YOU are a part of WE.
If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please email us at: [email protected]
Check out or latest swag here | Donate to the Nevada Green Party
M.K. Hanson & Eric LaRue
GPNV Co-Chairs
Co-Chair: Ms. Margery Hanson
Co-Chair: Mr. Eric LaRue
Organizing Director: Jacob Ford
Historian: Ms. Andrea Warzlow
Treasurer: Ms. Margery Hanson
Clark County At Large Member: Mr. Daniel Alves
Nye County At Large Member: Mr. Robert Hanson
Phone: GPNV Office (775) 298-6847
https://www.facebook.com/NevadaGreenParty
https://www.instagram.com/nevadagreenpartyhttps://bsky.app/profile/nevadagreenparty.bsky.social
https://twitter.com/nvgreenparty
https://www.linkedin.com/in/nevada-green-party-7219261a7
https://.tiktok.com/@greenpartynv
[email protected]
Showing 1 reaction