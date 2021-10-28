Please share this Connor for Council campaign video

I'm Connor Mulvaney and I'm running for Pittsburgh City Council against a wealthy incumbent funded by corporations, developers, law firms, and establishment politicians.

My team is made up of volunteers and fueled by small grassroots donations from everyday residents. I want to fight to bring the ignored voices of South Pittsburgh's residents into the City County Building.

Will you take a minute to share this new official video from my campaign?

We will win, if we can bring our message of participatory democracy to enough people before the November 2nd Election.

The time is now for working people to have a representative on City Council.

Together, we can take our city government back from corrupt private interests. That fight starts now with this youth-led grassroots campaign to take District 4's seat for the people.

We need your help! Will you help us do two things?

CLICK HERE to chip in & help us reach more people with this video. A donation of $25 can help us pay for around 500 views through advertising.)

Share this video on Facebook, or Twitter.

Let's get there together!

Connor

Connor For Council

https://www.connor4pgh.com/