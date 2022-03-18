News from the Green Party of California

The Third Party Summit, Public Banking Webinar and more

Join a 3-day Third Party Summit hosted by the Revolutionary Blackout Network

Friday, March 18 - Sunday, March 20, Livestream on Youtube

SAN FRANCISCO – This three-day Third Party Summit Livestream event brings together Green candidates, featured speakers, and journalists in a number of sessions covering critical topics facing our communities and our country, including capitalism, the military, Russia & Ukraine, Israel & Palestine, minimum wage, climate crisis, healthcare, reparations, and many more issues.

On Friday, March 18, tune in to see Dr. Jill Stein with Briahna Joy Gray HERE on Youtube, and on Saturday, March 19, Howie Hawkins will be a featured speaker.

To find out more details about all sessions check Twitter @RevBlackNetwork and Youtube.

Join Luis Rodriguez, GPCA Endorsed Gubernatorial Candidate in San Diego and Sacramento

Saturday, March 19, 5-8 pm - in-person event at Barrio Logan, 2113 Logan Ave, San Diego.

Come out to meet Luis Rodriguez in San Diego to learn about Luis's platform, and enjoy music, indigenous traditional dancing, and community building, hosted by "Walk the Block'. Remember to also stop by at the Green Party of San Diego table to meet local Greens and pick up a Green Party of San Diego t-shirt!

Saturday, March 26, 10 am - Annual Cesar Chavez Marcha, Southside Park. Corner of "T" street & 6th Street in Sacramento.

Join Luis at the Cesar Chavez Marcha hosted by the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (AFL-CIO) Sacramento Chapter. March starts at 10:00 am. The route is TBA but usually along Capital Mall to the capital to Cesar Chavez Park and back, program is projected to start by 11:30 am give or take.

DONATE TO LUIS HERE and learn more HERE.

Support the GPCA Endorsed 2022 Left Unity Slate of Candidates

Our candidates need YOUR help, please SUPPORT, DONATE, PROMOTE!

You may donate to the Green Party Dedicated Fund for the statewide candidates or donate to the candidates separately. See our ENDORSED CANDIDATE WEBPAGE for contacts and donation links.

#LeftUnitySlate

The Nuts and Bolts of Opening Public Banks in California

Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 6 pm to 7:30 pm

Register Here

The Green Party of California has championed Public Banking for many years. In 2014 Ellen Brown, co-founder of the Public Banking Institute, ran for California State Treasurer on the Green Party ballot line. In 2019, Greens were active in lobbying for the passage of AB 857, a law that allows the creation of 10 local/regional public banks in CA.

We invite you to learn about the next steps at a webinar on March 30 from 6-7:30 pm pacific titled From Legislation to Operation: The Nuts and Bolts of Opening Public Banks in California. The event is free and moderated by long-time Green Party activist David Cobb.

Click HERE for the speakers' list and event description.

#PublicBankingNow

Check out an interview with Laura Wells, Endorsed Candidate for Controller

Hear this episode published on Anchor, Spotify, and Apple, and please share and promote.

U.S. Media Censorship of Voices for Peace

March 21, 5 pm PT

RSVP HERE

"As U.S. media reports a narrow narrative on the war in Ukraine, social media platforms are increasingly censoring critical voices for peace. Join us this Monday, March 21st at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET for a discussion between Abby Martin, Lee Camp, Chris Hedges, and Jodie Evans on the impacts and implications of this censorship.

Lee Camp is an American writer and television host. Abby Martin is an American journalist, TV presenter, filmmaker, and activist. She founded Empire Files and co-found the citizen journalism website Media Roots and serves on the board of directors for the Media Freedom Foundation which manages Project Censored. Chris Hedges is an American journalist, Presbyterian minister, and author."

Earth Day Strike 2022 - Earth Day to May Day

The Green Party of California has endorsed the Earth Day Strike 2022 as we continue to support unifying movements that put people, planet, and peace over profit through building community alternatives, and local strikes.

This campaign aims to "halt the engines of economic, environmental & military destruction with school & work stoppages, rallies, boycotts, pickets, sit-ins, teach-ins and peaceful direct action to heal a violent world. As we come together across movements & borders, calling for solutions as big as the crises barreling down on us: Climate Collapse, Endless War, Crushing Economic and Racial Inequality, Recurrent Pandemic, Rising Authoritarianism, and the Assault on Freedoms of Press, Privacy and Protest."

Learn more HERE, add your event HERE. Check back frequently for events near you!

