New Jersey LCV endorses Craig Cayetano for Hawthorne Town Council

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey League of Conservation Voters (New Jersey LCV), the political voice for the environment in New Jersey, announced a slate of more than 50 endorsements for local and county candidates in November’s general election.

These endorsements represent the first time New Jersey LCV has endorsed a full ticket of candidates, from governor to local governing bodies.

Insider NJ

September 14, 2021

“I thank the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters for this honor. I am grateful to be the first Independent, Green Party Candidate to receive this endorsement. It shows that the time for more voices to be elected to local government is long overdue,” said Craig Cayetano, candidate for Hawthorne Town Council.

“This is a partnership and a promise that with my election to Hawthorne Town Council, I will uphold the principles and reasons for running to bring Hawthorne forward! I will work toward the goals I campaigned on and will be a leader for the environment!”