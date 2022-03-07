No War in Ukraine! Negotiations, Not Escalation!

No War in Ukraine! No to NATO! Stop Imperialist Aggression!

Ceasefire, Negotiations, Not Escalation!

The Upper Hudson Green Party and nine other organizations spoke out for a ceasefire and halt to fighting, diplomacy and negotiation to end the war in Ukraine, and against the militarism of NATO and Russia. The rally was held in Albany, NY on March 5 and featured speakers against the conflict between the imperialism of the US and its NATO allies and Russian imperialism playing out in Ukraine.

We must be united against the US military-industrial complex that has relentlessly pushed NATO eastwards and deliberately antagonized Russia and taken us closer to nuclear war than any time in the last thirty years.

We must be united against Russian militarism and imperialism in Ukraine.

Stand with us in opposing a war that will make it nearly impossible to deal with the effects of catastrophic climate change and will redirect societal resources from the working class to the military and war profiteers.

Come speak against the new Cold War that will only benefit the ruling class.

Peace is always the harder road, and that is precisely why it is worth working for.

Sponsored by the Upper Hudson Green Party and Endorsed by:

United National Antiwar Coalition

Grannies for Peace (Women Against War)

Green Education and Legal Fund Inc.

Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace

IWW Upstate New York

Veterans For Peace Albany, NY Chapter 10

Capital District Socialist Party of New York

Troy Area Labor Council

Capital District DSA

Photographs by Pippa Bartolotti and Jonathan Flanders.