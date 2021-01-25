Join the world: Say "No" to War on Yemen

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, people in the U.S. and around the world are demanding an end to the brutal, U.S.-supported war on Yemen. Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have waged war against Yemen, killing and injuring thousands of Yemeni civilians.

After five years of war, roughly 14 million people are at risk of famine and over 24 million people rely on food assistance for survival. More than 2 million people have been infected with cholera, among other alarming epidemics. The Saudi-led coalition’s blockade has impeded the flow of food, fuel, and medicine, threatening the lives of millions.

The U.S. has provided logistical and intelligence support for the Saudi/UAE air war and has provided billions of dollars’ worth of arms to Saudi Arabia — despite its record of bombing civilian targets in Yemen, including hospitals and schools. By aiding Saudi Arabia and continuing its own direct military actions, the United States is complicit in the senseless killing of innocent people.

Email your representatives in Congress now and call on them to support legislative action that will direct the President to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led hostilities in Yemen and to ban arm sales to Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.

We encourage Greens to learn more about the current state of the crisis in Yemen from last week's expert panel discussion, which was co-hosted by the Green Party's Peace Action Committee:

