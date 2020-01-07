Howie Hawkins demanding No War With Iran or Iraq at a Syracuse peace demonstration co-sponsored by the Green Party of Onondaga County

"We mobilize (against war) ... we can't just mobilize the usual suspects, we gotta organize so that next time we have more people, and after that more people, and whoever's in office hears from us and can't sleep because we won't let them sleep! We won't let them have peace until we really have peace!"

#NoWarWithIran

#USGetOutOfTheMiddleEast