November newsletter – post-election edition

Thank you to all who voted Green in 2020, making a clear demand for the changes we need. While the scenery of the political theater changes, the circumstances of people's lives remain precarious. The climate catastrophe continues whether we prepare for it or not, and the empire continues its short-sighted pursuit of safeguarding the status quo.

The Green Party of Texas (GPTX) retains ballot access through 2026. By holding the door open for progressive candidates to access the ballot without competing in a crowded Democratic primary, Greens serve as a pressure point to force issues into the public debate, and a very real threat that if progressive voices are continually denied they will go elsewhere.

As Greens in Texas, we have a responsibility to maintain our ballot access foothold for the larger national Green Party effort, understanding the long view of the collective project of gathering ballot access in every state.

Greens showed untapped, natural strength across the state, despite having only a few local parties. In fact, some of the strongest results were in the RGV & El Paso areas, which do not have an organized local presence. This is a perfect illustration of the fact that Greens exist, against all obstacles, because the political situation so desperately calls for a party that speaks to our issues. Nationally, Greens picked up several wins this cycle!

More than 128,000 individual voters across Texas stood for a Green agenda when voting for katija gruene for Railroad Commission, and Dr. Julian Villarreal pulled 20% in his Bexar County race for TX Senate 26. The public is indeed receptive to the Green message & active campaigning.

In past years, GPTX has operated on very little funds, while constant focus on Democrats has sucked up all resources. If just a fraction of the energy that was behind Sanders, or even just a small percentage of our 128,000 2020 voters, contributed to GPTX, we could do so much more!

GPTX accomplished a lot in 2020.

Our ballot access was restored.





We successfully contended with legal challenges related to implementation of the new ballot access law.





We supported our slate of candidates with a group graphic that we used for social media & signage.





We have clarified our candidate recruitment process.





We have sent you monthly newsletters without spamming you constantly for donations!





We are poised to improve significantly in 2022.

In order to help us improve, you can promote our candidate recruitment effort in 2021 or consider running as a candidate yourself. You can become active by participating with the State Executive Committee's monthly meetings or other remote events. You can help with membership activation efforts in your area, help with fundraising, or donate directly.

In Solidarity,

Laura Palmer

GPTX SEC co-chair

Green Party of Texas

