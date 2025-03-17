Northwest Indiana Green Party Crossroads

The Northwest Indiana Green Party is getting ready for our spring of action for our planet and our people. With the earth we are ready to bloom into this dynamic time in our region. Our political advocacy across Northwest Indiana is ready to bloom as we fight for our local environment and our local communities. Join as we cultivate our 2025 activities this Sunday at our monthly gathering.

The Northwest Indiana Green Party will be meeting at the Valparaiso Public Library for our monthly gathering. We cancelled last month due to the snow so we are going to try Valparaiso again. Join us on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 2pm in the 2nd Floor Board Conference Room. The library is located at 103 Jefferson St, Valparaiso. Take the elevator to the 2nd floor and turn left down the hall. Any updates to the meeting will be posted on our Facebook page.

NWI Green Party Denied Earth Day Table

After several years of having a booth at the Porter County Earth Day community fair hosted by the Porter County Recycling at the Expo Center the NWI Green Party's application was rejected.

Our founding member Sue Brown started us participating in the event. After COVID we picked back up in 2023 and 2024 with our information table with free milkweed seeds.

We were always well received by those attending Earth Day.

The reason given by the organizers is that political organizations are not allowed. We reached out several times for clarification as to when policy changed as we have not had issues in the past. We are considering our options for appeal to the Porter County Recycling Board.

Consider a Run for Office in 2026

The time is now to explore your run for local elected office in 2026 and your local Greens are here to help. The Northwest Indiana Green Party is getting candidates resourced for getting on their ballot. We have three people with campaigns ready to go and we want a lot more candidates running to turn the region Green. Have you been considering make a value-based run to place our environmental, social justice and democracy platform on the ballot? Then this is the time begin to build our coalition in Northwest Indiana! So reach out to us by replying to this email, contacting us through our website (www.nwigreenparty.org), messaging us through Facebook or attending our monthly meeting.

Our region needs you to run as a Green in 2026.