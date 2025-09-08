NWI Green Party Crossroads: September 2025

The Northwest Indiana Green Party is getting busy this fall for our environment and the health of our communities across the region. The 2026 election season has begun and we are looking for local candidates interested in running so we can start the work to get Greens back on our ballots. This is an exciting time to mobilize with the Green movement in the region. Let's add a bit of Green to our fall.

Valparaiso Popcorn Festival

Your local Greens had have a booth at the Valparaiso Popcorn festival on Saturday, September 6. Thanks to the volunteers who stoped by our booth throughout the day to help share the values of the Green Party as well as hand out milkweed seeds for the monarchs.

Northwest Indiana Green Party meeting

The Northwest Indiana Green Party will gathering on Sunday, September 21, 2025 for our monthly strategize. Join your local Greens at the Valparaiso Public Library starting at the slightly later time of 2:30pm. The library is located in downtown Valparaiso at 103 Jefferson St. You can find us on the second floor in the conference room. If we can get a wifi signal we will also have to ZOOM on for those who can join us virtually. We hope to see you in person or on Zoom as continue to work to protect our environment and our communities.

Mobilizing with the Elkhart Greens

Your NWI Greens are reaching beyond our region to grow our Green movement in Elkhart County. We have been our helping a Green Party candidate for Indiana House District 48 get the signatures to be on the ballot. Marshall Travis, a local advocate with a passion for affordable housing and increasing mental health services, has started his campaign.

In order to get listed on the 2026 General Election ballot he needs 307 signatures. NWI Greens have been out on two Saturdays with him and got about 80 signatures towards that requirement. If you are interested in catching a ride on a Saturday to Elkhart for a few hours of signature gathering, please let us know and we can plan out our next excursion to downtown Elkhart north to the state line.

Consider a Run for Office in 2026

There are several offices on the your 2026 Ballot so now is that time to being exploring a candidacy. We expect the nominations by signature forms to be available this July and your local Greens want paint all the ballots in our region Green.

If you have an interest in running for office we have several experienced candidates who can share the process and explore with you the possibility of civil service as an elected official. Send us an email or message us through our website for more information.