October 2025 Greenstar

Green Party Endorses Global Sumud Flotilla

On September 6, the Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) Steering Committee proudly endorsed the Global Sumud (Resilience) Flotilla, which is attempting to break the illegal siege of Gaza. This endorsement was requested by Bryarr Misner, a Green Party organizer from Allegheny County. The flotilla consists of more than 50 vessels with more than 1,000 participants from 44 counties.

Misner said he requested the Green Party endorsement because “the Global Sumud Flotilla is more than a symbolic voyage; it is a collective act of conscience that brings the cries for justice in Gaza and across Palestine to the forefront of international awareness. For over two million people trapped under siege in Gaza, the blockade by Israel has created conditions of famine and despair which defy human dignity. The flotilla seeks not only to deliver humanitarian relief but also to break this inhumane siege and to expose the complicity of governments and institutions which enable the genocide of Palestinians. As Greens, we affirm that silence in the face of genocide is not an option. It is our moral duty to stand with those resisting oppression, and to support the movements that challenge the systems of violence and apartheid that deny Palestinians their rights under international law.”

GPPA Steering Committee Member Colleen Schmotzer (Allegheny County) explained why the Green Party has endorsed the Global Sumud Flotilla, “Our Four Pillars -- grassroots democracy, ecological wisdom, social justice, and nonviolence -- demand that we take this stand. The Global Sumud Flotilla embodies these values by organizing democratically across borders, confronting injustice with courage and without violence, and affirming the inherent worth and dignity of all people.”

“Peace cannot be achieved without justice,” continued Schmotzer, “and justice cannot exist without freedom. The Global Sumud Flotilla is an act of solidarity which brings us closer to realizing these truths. The Green Party calls upon elected officials, civil society organizations, and all people of conscience to support this mission. We urge an end to the blockade of Gaza, accountability for war crimes, and a future where peace is rooted in justice and freedom for all.”

Green Party Celebrates Victory of Magee-Womens Hospital Nurses

On September 6, the Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) Steering Committee proudly stood in celebration with the workers of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in their historic vote to unionize. Nearly 1,000 healthcare professionals -- nurses, technicians, service staff, and support workers -- voted to join SEIU Healthcare PA. They are the backbone of one of Pennsylvania’s most critical healthcare institutions.

Bryarr Misner, an organizer with the Green Party of Allegheny County, said, “Their courage to organize, especially in the face of intense corporate pressure, sends a clear message: healthcare workers will no longer be silenced or sidelined in the fight for dignity, fairness, and respect. Magee-Womens is the first hospital within the UPMC system to successfully unionize through a new election, marking a watershed moment for healthcare workers across Pennsylvania. Their victory builds on the strength of existing unions, such as those at UPMC Washington (formerly Washington Health System), where workers secured meaningful wage gains after affiliation. Together, these struggles demonstrate that collective organizing is not only possible at UPMC but powerful enough to win real change.”

GPPA Steering Committee Member Colleen Schmotzer (Allegheny) said, “The Green Party’s Ten Key Values -- including social justice and equal opportunity, grassroots democracy, feminism and gender equity, and community-based economics -- speak directly to this struggle. The effort to unionize Magee-Womens is an act of democracy in the workplace, ensuring that those who provide care also have a voice in shaping it. It is a pursuit of justice: demanding safe conditions, fair pay, and respect for all workers, regardless of position. It reflects a feminist commitment to empowering a largely female workforce, and a community-based vision of economics where healthcare decisions are made for people, not for profit.”

“The Green Party of Pennsylvania calls on UPMC executives to respect and recognize this union without obstruction,” continued Schmotzer, “and we call on our communities and elected officials to support these workers in their struggle. Healthcare is a human right, and protecting those who deliver it is inseparable from protecting the patients they serve. The workers of Magee-Womens Hospital are building power not only for themselves but for a fairer, stronger healthcare system for us all. The Green Party is proud to celebrate with them.”

PA Green Party State Committee Meets in Harrisburg

On September 13, the GPPA State Committee met in Harrisburg. Forty elected delegates from ten counties participated, half of them via Zoom. GPPA Rules (think “bylaws”) call for the State Committee to “strive to obtain consensus on all decisions.”

Five motions which did not have consensus were called to a vote, but none of them received greater than 27 percent affirmative. The delegates also considered the results of a Comprehensive Planning Survey.

Campaign Updates

Three candidates have been nominated by the Green Part to run for local office this year. Other Green Party candidates who plan to run in 2026 are welcome to contact GREEN STAR at [email protected].





November 4, 2025, General Electio

Michael Bagdes-Canning for Re-Election to Mayor of Cherry Valley Borough

Butler County

Michael told GREEN STAR, “The campaign season is almost over, election day will soon be upon us. It’s time to start ramping up for the 2026 campaign season. As someone who has run for office continuously since 1989, I know some of the pitfalls of waiting too long to start rolling out your campaign. Running in a small borough like Cherry Valley leaves wiggle room, but if you are seeking higher office, I suggest you start your campaign now.

“When I ran for County Commissioner in 2015, I didn’t decide to run until June. I had to sprint to get enough petition signatures and pull together a campaign team. That energy could have been spent on our ground game – knocking on doors. One thing we learned from that campaign was that knocking on doors translated into votes, but I ran out of time.

“When I ran for State Representative in 2016, I decided early, had a team in place, but I didn’t spend enough time raising the money to get my message out. I was drowned out by my opponents – who had the resources to print materials and run ads.

“When I ran for State Representative in 2020, I decided early, had a crack team, and outraised my opponent. We had inspiring ads, and we were able to generate some buzz. Unfortunately, we waited too long to start spending. We ended up getting 19.5% of the vote – a respectable showing for an ecosocialist in a heavily Republican district. The takeaway: I needed better long-term planning.

“We are in a time of inflection. Huge numbers of eligible voters are disillusioned. In the last Presidential election, more of those people chose not to vote than chose to vote for either candidate from the duopoly, and a surprisingly large number of the ones who did vote for Trump or Harris, held their noses.

“People are ripe for change. The key will be reaching those voters. We need Greens in office – please start planning now.”





Tony Dastra for Mayor of Lancaster City

Lancaster County

Tony told GREEN STAR, “I am running in two elections because there are no other candidates running for City Council except me and the Democrats. After being deeply disappointed by a Democratic Primary debate, it started to become an idea. Being the mayor is ideal, but I will still need to work to have a council that aligns with public over private interests.

“The issues I speak on are the same in both campaigns, but the larger issue at play is having elected officials who are inept or do not use their power. Our councilors could take their own action, but they do not take action unless the Mayor voices support. They voice their individual support for votes, but then do next to nothing despite having a majority of members who support ideas. My double race is, more than anything, a commentary on Lancaster being a one-party city and the desperate need for change in our local communities over blind, uninformed, and fear-driven party unity.

“It’s not the Democratic Party, it is the Democrat Party. There is nothing Democratic about it as far as it goes in Lancaster City. They use the same plays as the people and institutions they demonize to diminish and discombobulate Public power. Health Care Companies Deny, Depose, and Delay; Lancaster City government Confuses, Contorts, and Controls the Public.”





You may follow Tony Dastra’s campaign here,

Website - https://www.tonydastraformayor.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dastraforlancaster





Alexander Noyle for Election to Auditor of East Norriton Township

Montgomery County

Alex told GREEN STAR, “Our message is simple: the parties in power should not be their own watchdogs. Residents across the political spectrum agree with us that independent oversight of local taxes is common sense. To win, we need to staff all eight polling places so voters encounter our campaign as they arrive to vote. Other than door-to-door canvassing, this is our most effective tactic. Where we’ve had a volunteer on site, we’ve reached up to 40% in those districts. If we can pull that off consistently, we can win this election.

If you are near the area, or able to travel, please sign up to volunteer on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at https://alex4auditor.com/ If you can’t volunteer, we are asking for donations, which we can accept via our website or by check to “Norriton for Noyle.” Thank you for your support. Let’s win this election, and make East Norriton a Greener, fairer, more transparent place.”

Volunteers for Election Day may email [email protected] or send him a message on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Alex4Auditor

Democrats Lose Millions—but the Green Party Is Growing

A New York Post analysis reveals a startling trend: between 2020 and 2024, over 2 million voters left the Democratic Party, while about 2.4 million joined the GOP across 30 tracked states. This reversal has cut the Democrats’ registration advantage from around 11% to just above 6%. This shakeup stretches even into traditionally blue states like California and New York, signaling a systemic challenge to Democratic stability.

This voter realignment isn’t just a two-party story – third-party alternatives, especially the Green Party, are quietly growing. While still small in scale, recent data shows the Green Party holds nearly 250,000 registered voters nationally, showing it’s the second-largest third party by registration.

Recordings from 2025 GPUS Annual National Meeting

LISTEN HERE

DR Congo: Violence Targeting Environmental Defenders

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Alert for the Environment and Human Rights (Acedh) reports 16 documented cases of violations of the rights of environmental defenders or farmers engaged in land rights defense. All of these incidents reportedly occurred in the first half of this year. The report identifies the different areas most affected by violations of the rights of environmental defenders: heavily agricultural areas and areas where national parks are concentrated, for example, as well as mining areas.

Romanian Green Party Calls for Declaration of Climate Emergency

The Romanian Green Party (Partidul Verde) demands that the Romanian Parliament and government take consistent and urgent measures to prevent and mitigate the effects of extreme weather events...Scientists have been warning for decades that climate change is irreversible in the short term and that its effects can no longer be completely avoided even if all the countries in the world kept their promises...The climate crisis is no longer a future danger. It is here, now. It affects everything that matters: life, health, food, water, housing, our safety. It is time for the Parliament, the Government, ministries, city halls and all social actors to act.

Serbian Green Party Wants Answers for Pančevo Ecological Disaster

The Serbian Green Party, Zeleno-Levi Front (ZLF), is challenging the country's authorities...On April 21, 2025, during the loading of oil from the Pančevo Refinery into a barge owned by the Naftahem company, approximately 82,000 liters of oil spilled into the protective barrier around the barge, and there is a suspicion that some of it ended up in the Danube...The Green-Left Front reminds that citizens have the right to know the truth about environmental accidents, their consequences and those responsible. “Our duty is to insist on transparency, responsibility and prevention through institutions. The ZLF will not give up the fight for environmental protection – neither in the parliament benches nor in the field together with citizens,” the statement said.

