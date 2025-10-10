October news from the Green Party of Texas

5pm Friday - Rally & Vigil in Garland



https://www.txgreens.org/rally_candlelight_vigil_at_repkon

If you’re in the DFW area, we need you at this. Click that link

4pm Sunday - Autumn State Meeting



https://www.txgreens.org/2025_autumn_state_meeting

We need all y’all Texan Greens at this short state meeting.

There will be three state party elections for active Greens like you to vote in – or run in!



Co-chair (Aly Schmidt is running for re-election)



SEC At-Large (Dr. Ali Anwar is running to have his SEC appointment confirmed)



Treasurer (open position)



Learn more about those roles here: https://www.txgreens.org/bylaws#A2

We will also discuss upcoming filing deadlines for candidates, & the Spring 2026 nominating conventions.





4pm Saturday, Oct. 25 - Zoom Candidate Meet & Greet / Fundraiser



https://www.txgreens.org/meet_the_candidates

Meet the candidates who are running for office as Greens in 2025 & 2026! This zoom call is free to attend, but we hope you’ll be inspired to donate to help out these candidates. There is still time to recruit and run more candidates for 2026, please consider running yourself!



Follow us on Instagram!



https://www.instagram.com/greenpartytx/

Send a DM to be added to our group chat.



Fight Death Row

Texas still employs the primitive & cruel practice of capital punishment. Robert Robertson’s execution has been stayed, but there is still work to be done. Get the latest info here:

https://innocenceproject.org/news/texas-court-of-criminal-appeals-issues-stay-execution-robert-roberson/

Strengthen Our Party: GPTX needs your support!



We operate on a shoestring (we’re all volunteers), and we hate to ask, BUT, with your donation we could:

Have signs & banners in 2026!

Reimburse filing fees to the campaigns of nominated candidates

Maintain & improve our operations

Can you help us grow the Green Party in Texas by making a donation today? https://www.txgreens.org/donate

Get Involved!

The more help we have, the easier it will be to TURN TEXAS GREEN.

If you want to be part of it, shoot us an email at [email protected] to be added to our Slack, where most of our work gets done.





In Solidarity,

Green Party of Texas

https://www.txgreens.org/