To: David Rolde

From: John Andrews, Sanda Everette, Co-chairs, PCSC



Congratulations, David! This note is confirmation that you have been officially recognized as a candidate for the 2020 Green Party presidential nomination.

This is effective February 13, 2020 as a result of a vote taken on that date by the Presidential Campaign Support Committee (PCSC). This vote confirms that the PCSC has examined your application and supporting data and concluded that you have satisfied the requirements for official recognition under Article 10 of the GPUS rules and procedures.



There is nothing more that you need to do relative to official endorsement. The PCSC will now revise the public web pages under our control to reflect the fact that you are officially recognized.