O'Neil Talks Green Party Campaign Finance

The federal HR 1 - For the People Act - is designed to protect and expand voting rights against Republican efforts to curtail at the state level. But the Green Party says that the public campaign finance proposals, rather than reigning in special interest money, will block third parties from participating. Michael O'Neil, Communications Manager for the Green Party of the US discuss this with Mark Dunlea for Hudson Mohawk Radio Network.

Sanctuary for Independent Media

Interview by Mark Dunlea

March 2, 2021