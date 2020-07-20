PA Green Party fights against election fraud

"In 2020, all across the U.S. we have seen the COVID-19 pandemic used as a voter suppression tactic from closing polling places to canceling elections. Here now is an even greater affront to democracy as the Wolf administration and a judge have decided to restrict Pennsylvania voters choices on the ballot. This decision by the Court amounts to legalized election fraud by the two ruling parties,” said Alan Smith, co-chair of GPPA. “Right now over 80 seats for the PA General Assembly, about 40 percent of the House and about 25 percent of the Senate, are running unopposed because of the measures in place to keep people off the ballot. What good is our vote if we don't get a say in who we get to vote for? Being able to be on the ballot is crucial for true democracy to take place."