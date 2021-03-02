March 2021 news from Pennsylvania

Working toward a future where people and planet are valued, and our government represents all of us.

Choose to Challenge, International Women’s Day, March 8

by Co-chair Beth Scroggin, Green Party of Pennsylvania

Welcome to March, a month during which we celebrate growth and progress! Here in the Northern Hemisphere, we eagerly anticipate the arrival of spring, when plants and animals emerge from a long, cold winter, reminding us all of our natural resiliency. Additionally, countries around the world (regardless of hemisphere) observe International Women’s Day on March 8, an occasion whose roots extend back over a century, beginning with a declaration of the day from the Socialist Party of America.

Originally created as an opportunity for women to press their political demands, International Women’s Day has expanded to be a time to celebrate women’s achievements as well. In my mind, these purposes intermingle: as we celebrate women’s accomplishments in the social, economic, scientific, cultural, and political spheres, we recognize that we women build upon the achievements of those who came before us. Women who have fought for, and who continue to fight for gender equity (one of the Green Party’s 10 Key Values) clear space and create paths for the women of the future to succeed in the areas of their choosing.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Choose to Challenge.” Ironically, this March marks the one-year anniversary of the challenge none of us chose: the day we reached a collective realization that we were in the midst of a global pandemic and life as we knew it was completely upended. Numerous articles have addressed the ways in which women have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Essential workers are more likely to be women, an unfortunate reality during a pandemic, but especially so in a country which devalues its essential workers in every possible way. Pay (particularly for women) and leave (particularly for child-rearing purposes) is severely inadequate. (show all)

GPPA News Highlights

edited by Chris Robinson

Green Party of Allegheny County (GPOAC) General Assembly and Convention

Meeting virtually on February 2, the members of GPOAC endorsed Connor Mulvaney as their candidate for Pittsburgh City Council District 4. Members also elected new delegates to GPPA and a new GPOAC Executive Committee: Chair Kelly Kuzemchak; Vice Chair Jay Ting Walker; Secretary Alexis Thompson; Working Groups/Action Coordinator Mike Stout; Neighborhoods Coordinator Dominic Bordelon; and Treasurer Chuck Ritz. (show all)

PA Greens Tracking Down New Candidates

“Unfortunately, our Commonwealth’s General Assembly in Harrisburg, PA, has become stuck in a rut,” complained newly-elected Co-Chair Beth Scroggin (Chester) of the Green Party of PA (GPPA, www.gpofpa.org). “Politicians from the two corporate parties have been ignoring the wishes of PA voters because they are enthralled by industry’s lobbyists. The people want universal healthcare, but Harrisburg listens to for-profit medicine; the people want an end to fracking, but Harrisburg is hungry for fossil-fuel money; the people want government reform and fair redistricting, but Harrisburg takes care of its own. The Green Party is now tracking down candidates who want to shake up the corporate parties by running for local office in 2021 and for the General Assembly in 2022.” (show all)

Connor Mulvaney Announces Run for Pittsburgh City Council District 4

‌ Organizer and mobility advocate Connor Mulvaney announced his intent to run for Pittsburgh City Council District 4 seat on January 29. The 27-year-old Brookline resident will be seeking the nomination of the Green Party with plans to appear on the ballot for the 2021 general election. “The most important issue we face is preparing to heal from this pandemic, while we figure out how we will prevent District 4 and the City of Pittsburgh from falling victim to similar crises again,” said Mulvaney. (show all)

Bucks County Green Party Elects 2021 Leaders

Meeting virtually on January 18, the members of the Bucks County Green Party elected new leaders for 2021. Terry Beitl and David Ochmanowicz were elected co-chairs of the party.

Campaign Updates

edited by Chris Robinson

Connor Mulvaney for Pittsburgh City Council, District 4



Connor told GREEN STAR, “We will begin collecting signatures on my nomination papers on March 10. Please give me a hand, if you live in Allegheny County. Thank you.” For more information visit his website and/or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!

Website: https://www.connor4pgh.com/get-involved

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/connorforpgh

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/connorforcouncil/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ConnorMulvaney



Team Updates

Finance Team by Noel Antonio Rivera and Tre Schumacher

As the new co-leaders of the Finance Team, we plan to host two meetings each month via Zoom. The Finance Team manages the GPPA’s budget and merchandise and communicates with the Steering Committee and particularly the Treasurer to provide financial information and advice and facilitate compliance with the FEC. Our 2021 goals include raising funds for the GPPA with fundraisers, maintaining monthly sustainers, and adding 5 new sustainers per month starting from our current 60. Among other methods of generating revenue, we will support one targeted-issue fundraiser, and work with the Communications Team to keep good public relations while generating GPPA revenue. HERE.

GreenWave Team by Noel Antonio Rivera

Please invite anyone interested in running for office or volunteering for a Green Party campaign to join the Green Wave Team. We will begin our ballot access training for volunteers this month.

To join the Green Wave Team and get invited to future organizing calls, please visit HERE to receive call info or email for more information!

Communications Team by Chris Robinson and Tina Olson

The ComTeam door is wide open. Just look at all the treasure: Instagram, news releases, Twitter, GREEN STAR, Facebook, and much, much more! Why not step inside? To join online, sign up HERE..

Core Team by By Sheri Miller and Kelly Kuzemchak

Core team proposes Green Party rules, develops the platform, and manages the tools and systems that maintain the party and allow it to grow. If you are interested in helping, sign up HERE.

edited by David Ochmanowicz

Please volunteer to edit this page for future issues of GREEN STAR.‌ ‌Instruction is available.

US Green Party Shop

(shop now)

Connecticut Green Party responds to Gov. Lamont's "unimaginative" budget

The Green Party's response to Governor Lamont is driven by two assumptions. First, that in a period characterized by a deadly pandemic, rampant unemployment, and the threat of large scale evictions, prioritizing new and creative solutions are the order of the day if the great majority of people living in Connecticut are to survive and prosper. Second, that Connecticut's super-wealthy should not profit from a pandemic that has laid waste to the lives of millions of working people, so increasing progressive taxes (like the income tax) and decreasing regressive taxes (like the sales tax) are a first, necessary step toward greater fairness in Connecticut's budget. (show all)

Support a Washington state public bank!

Presently all of the revenue of our state, local and tribal governments is deposited with private-sector banks. All of the financing that our various governments obtain is issued by those same banks. The profits from these two aspects of handling our money float off to the shareholders of those banks. With a public bank, the profits would be returned to us. What’s more, unlike a private-sector bank, a public bank could invest in projects that are in the public interest, just because they are in the public interest, and whether or not they earned the maximum possible return for the bank. (show all)

Mountain Party joins Appalachian People's Front

Mountain Party joins Appalachian People's Front On February 7, the State Executive Committee of the West Virginia Mountain Party voted to affiliate with the Appalachian People's Front (APF), a newly formed left-wing coalition dedicated to mutual aid, political education, and community organizing in West Virginia and surrounding states. Like the Mountain Party, APF is dedicated to grassroots organizing and the building of independent working-class institutions outside of the two-party system. (show all)

Saying goodbye & paying tribute TODAY to our dear Rev. Bruce Wright

The Rev. Bruce Wright has died from meningitis. He was 59 and is survived by his wife Barbara Wright and his children, Christina Wright and Michael Wright. Rev. Bruce Wright worked for decades in the #PoorPeoplesArmy, Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign, and Refuge Ministries. (show all)

Formation of the United States Green Party first affiliated disability caucus

The Indiana Green Party (INGP) held its coordinating committee meeting utilizing Zoom teleconferencing due to COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, December 12. The creation of the Disability Caucus signifies a step towards inclusion and diversity for the INGP. The Disability Caucus foci include advocating for disability issues within the state of Indiana, promoting disability issues within the Green Party, and promoting the INGP to the disability community. (show all)

edited by Chris Robinson

Green Party events are in GREEN. Other Movement events are in RED.

March 1 through April 11-

War Abolition 101

Six week online course from WorldBeyondWar.org. Register in advance at:

https://actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/warabolition101/

March 1, 6:30 pm

Campaign Virtual Kickoff, Green Party of Montgomery County

For more information and Zoom link email: [email protected]

March 2, 6:30 pm

Green Party of Allegheny County Virtual General Assembly

More information from: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/3454963464618418

March 3, 7:00 pm

Community News Reporting

First of six classes with Scribe Video Center

More information from: https://www.scribe.org/events/community-news-reporting

March 4, 3:30 pm

Building & Maintaining Strong Coalitions

Online workshop, hosted by The Organizing Center

https://www.theorganizingcenter.org/strongcoalitions

March 7, 2:30 pm

Divest Philly from the War Machine

Please RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/272841184276461/

March 8

International Women’s Day

More information from: https://www.internationalwomensday.com/Theme

March 8, 7:30 pm

Lackawanna County Green Party Virtual Winter Meeting

More information from: https://www.facebook.com/events/2700539480259330

March 10

First Day for PA Green Party Candidates to Circulate Nomination Paper

More information from: [email protected]

March 12, 6:00 pm

Lebanon County Green Party Virtual Meeting

More information from: https://www.gpofpa.org/lebanon_county_march_2021

March 13, 11:00 am

Stop Banking the Bomb

PNC, 618 North Homewood Avenue, Homewood, PA.

More information from: [email protected]

March 13, 2:30 pm

Virtual Wildlife Traces and Forensics

Online Zoom from Little Buffalo State Park (Perry County) with the Park Naturalis.

Please RSVP in advance with Mindy at: [email protected]

March 13, 6:00 pm

GPPA Young EcoSocialists Game Night

GPPA youth caucus (35 years and under are welcome).

Please RSVP here: https://www.gpofpa.org/yes_mar_game_night_20210313

March 14, noon

GPPA State Virtual Meeting

Everyone is welcome. Please RSVP to receive Zoom contact information

More information from: https://www.gpofpa.org/2021_03_conf

March 15, 7:00 pm

Green Party of Montgomery County Virtual Meeting

More information from: [email protected]

March 21

UN Elimination of Racial Discrimination Day

More information from: https://www.un.org/en/observances/end-racism-day

March 22

UN World Water Day

https://www.worldwaterday.org/

March 23, 7:00 pm

Green Party of Philadelphia Virtual Meeting

More information from: [email protected]

https://www.gpop.org/calendar

March 27, 11:00 am

Stop Banking the Bomb

Endorsed by the Green Party of Allegheny County

More information from: [email protected]

March 27, 3:00 pm

Green Party of Wayne County Meeting

More information from: [email protected]

March 27

Green Party of Berks County Virtual Meeting

For time and Zoom information, please RSVP to: [email protected]

April 6, 6:30 pm

Green Party of Allegheny County Virtual General Assembly

Zoom contact and more information from: [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/events/485584332415903

GPPA Meeting Dates for 2021:

2021 Meetings will be held the second Sundays of: January, March, June, September, November. If March is in-person, it will be in Harrisburg. All State Web Conferences will be 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

Sunday, June 13

Sunday, September 12

Sunday, November 14

Web Conferences are online - RSVP to get connection information. The locations for in-person conferences are to be determined. In-person conferences can be hosted by counties, county groups or regions. These events are fundraisers. When hosted locally, the host group receives back half of the revenue after expenses. To apply for hosting, submit your info toour Application for Local Hosting of GPPA State Meetings or GPPA-Sponsored Events. We strive for geographic diversity in reviewing applications, however, all submissions are considered.





Green Party of Pennsylvania Communications Team & Media Committee

Issue Credits:

EDITORS: Chris Robinson, Hal Brown, & Dave Ochmanowicz

CONTRIBUTORS: Sheri Miller, Tina Olson, Noel Antonio Rivera, Chris Robinson,Tre Shumacher, Beth Scroggin, Garret Wasserman

LAYOUT: Tina Olson

GRAPHIC ARTS: Kevin Richardson





Everything we do is based on our Four Pillars and Ten Key Values. If you find that you share these ideals, come and join the movement.

You can support the Green Party in many ways; however, a monthly sustaining donation helps to fund a solid infrastructure to help local chapters coordinate candidates and provide resources to make their campaigns successful. As little as $3 per month can have a significant impact!

Sustaining Donation Single Donation Purchase Green Merchandise

Join us and help bring about a future where people and planet are valued over profits. We have a new, tiered membership structure that allows you to determine your level of commitment and support. And if you want to get more directly involved, consider joining an action team. Work with other committed progressives and activists in activities such as planning events, developing media content, or helping with campaigns. Let's join together to make 2021 the year of progressives!