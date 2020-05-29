Pacific Green Party nominating convention

EUGENE, Or – The Pacific Green Party (PGP) nominating convention is less than one week away from today. You are invited to participate in choosing our candidates for this year's election cycle.

Due to COVID19, the Nominating Convention will take place online via Zoom meeting on June 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This year we are also going to have absentee voting online starting June 3 at 8:00 a.m., ending on June 6 at 4:30 p.m.

To take part you must preregister by filling the Nominating Convention Preregistration.

Voters registered Pacific Green for the primary election (i.e, the voter list as of April 28, 2020) are eligible to vote for candidates at the convention. Supporting members who have met the threshold for donations or equivalent volunteer time during the year ending 30 days before the convention may vote on internal party matters.

Nominating Convention Draft Agenda | Candidates and campaigns

For more information, please email convention@pacificgreens.org.

Candidates

The presidential candidates recognized by GPUS presidential campaign support committee are: David Rolde, Dario Hunter, Howie Hawkins.

Declared Candidates not recognized by GPUS committee: Sedinam Kinamo Christin Moyowasifza Curry, Chad Wilson, Dennis Lambert, Susan Buchser Lochocki, and Kent Mesplay.

Voting will via email by IRV ballot using an email voting server. Voters registered PGP as of April 28 who preregister will receive a unique access email to cast their vote. Voting is slated to start June 3rd at 8am; closing on June 6th at 4:30pm

Delegates to the national convention will be apportioned by proportional party-list using IRV elimination of non-qualifying candidates.

Candidates for Oregon Federal and State Partisan Offices:

U.S. Senate (contested): Ibrahim Taher, Emma Lugo

Secretary of State: Nathalie Paravicini

U.S. Congress, District 3: Alex DiBlasi

U.S. Congress, District 4: Daniel Hoffay

Oregon State Representative, District 23: Alex Polikoff

Oregon State Representative, District 17: Tim Dehne

Candidates for non-partisan offices:

Benton County Board of Commissioners: Mike Beilstein

Saturday, May 30: Oregon People Rebate Kick-off

Could you use $750? The Oregon People’s Rebate (www.opr2022.org) is holding two kickoff events on Saturday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. If you are interested in participating in the kickoff (via Zoom) please register at https://opr2022.org/en/kickoff/.

The Oregon People’s Rebate is a proposed initiative petition for the November 2022 election (IP 2022-006) that will REBATE $750 to every Oregonian every year. This REBATE will go directly to anyone living in Oregon for more than 200 days of the year, regardless of age, income, or status.

The revenue to fund the REBATE is generated by increasing the minimum tax paid by huge corporations doing business in Oregon to 3%. Currently, the minimum tax for these huge corporations is less than 1%!

If you have any questions about the Oregon People’s Rebate please email info@opr2022.org.

July 9-12: Green Party of the United States 2020 Nominating Convention

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we must hold a virtual convention online.

July 9, 2020 – July 12, 2020 GPUS National Convention

July 11, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. PST: Presidential Nominating Convention

GPUS Convention Information/Registration

August 8-9: PGP Summer Convention & campout, Scio, OR

Convention and campout in Scio to launch the last stretch of the campaigns. We hope to hold a convention and campout in person with an online option, more information forthcoming shortly (dependent on COVID-19 developments).

