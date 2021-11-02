Cam Gordon: People want to make a difference

Don’t forget to vote today! If you need to find your polling place you can do so here: https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

We can make this city a leader in how to transform public safety so it works for all of us.

We can ensure decent, affordable housing for all of us.

Working with all of us, for of all us, we can we can make sure that our city works better not just for us, but for the future generations to come.

Cam Gordon

For Minneapolis City Council, Ward 2

www.camgordon.org