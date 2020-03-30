How to petition during the COVID-19 pandemic

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Green Party is calling on the General Assembly, Governor, and Board of Elections to place our party on the ballot for the November general election, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

We have been petitioning throughout the state to collect over 10,000 signatures to get back on the ballot.

Our party's participation in the democratic process should not be made impossible or dangerous due to the declared public health emergency.

Read Full Statement

How To Petition During COVID-19 Pandemic

1) Download the Printable Petition Form. If you can not access a printer or otherwise complete the petition due to the Coronavirus, please instead sign the non-binding electronic Green Party Ballot Access Affidavit to demonstrate to the state government that you would sign the binding petition if you could (skip the following steps if "signing" electronically).

2) Sign your printed petition form, including

Your full legal name including any middle names - for example if your legal name is "Steven Martin Murray", writing "Steve Murray" won't count!



Your signature - watch out! A lot of people misread the form and start filling out the address in this box.



Your full address where you are registered to vote, for example "123 Fake St, Apt 9, Baltimore 21213"



Your date of birth



The date of signature (today's date when you sign the form)

3) Collect signatures from anyone else you safely can, such as family members or roommates you are quarantined with, or neighbors you are able to make arrangements with. Up to five people can sign each form and there is no limit to the number of signatures you can collect.

4) Sign the Circulator's Affidavit at the bottom of the form. You must fill in every line every line of this including your name, address, phone number, signature, and date of signature. If you don't do this NONE of the signatures on the form will be counted!

5) Either mail your completed forms to our Ballot Access Coordinator (address in the Petition Tracker link) or, if you are unable to use the postal service for whatever reason, keep the forms somewhere in your home for now. Either way, please use our quick and easy Petition Tracker so that we know how to get these sheets out of your hands.

See More Information

Legislative Wrap-up

Despite the passage of its counterpart SB 10, House Bill 103 died in committee.

This legislation called for a constitutional amendment that would allow for special elections at the next statewide general election for vacancies that occur in the first two years of a general assembly term.

State Assembly Update

Due to COVID-19, our annual State Assembly will be conducted virtually on Sunday May 31st.

See Event

Save the Date

Coordinating Council Conference Calls

Apr. 22 @ 8:00 pm

May 27 @ 8:00 pm

Virtual State Assembly on Sunday May 31st

Ballot Access Update

We have currently suspended all public petitioning activities, events, and door-to-door outreach because we take seriously our responsibility to our volunteers and the public well-being. For the foreseeable future our outreach will be done by telephone and digital platforms and we need you to help make it happen!

Contact our Ballot Access Coordinator, Hunt Hobbs at shhobbs5@gmail.com for any petitioning-related questions, to suggest events of your own, or to volunteer and petition with your fellow Greens.



Maryland Green Party

http://www.mdgreens.org/