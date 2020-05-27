Pacific Green Party of Oregon issues policy statement on Covid19 pandemic

'Green perspective' covers need for investigations; challenges Governor to do more testing

SALEM, Or – The Pacific Green Party (PGP) issued a wide-ranging Covid19 pandemic policy statement. It calls for Oregon to emulate Washington State around their aggressive approach to testing; it demands economic assistance for the low income community, and calls for investigations into President Trump's malfeasance. The statement rakes President Trump for failing to accept World Health Organization test kits in early February.

May 26, 2020

"We decided we needed to say something about Covid19 given the protest by the Republicans and Friends of Trump," said Charles Newlin, PGP Media Contact. "We don't deny the science of epidemiology and we accept the need for a quarantine but at the same time we recognize the harsh economic impact Covid19 is having and the need to reopen society, "said Newlin.

The Covid19 statement cites Laurie Garrett, science journalist and pandemic expert, who calls for intelligent use of testing to discover how it impacts various populations, and to reopen accordingly.

"It goes against basic principles of epidemiology that Oregon doesn't test all the workers and residents of nursing homes given they are hot spot vectors for Covid19," said Newlin, citing an Oregon Live news story. "Washington State is taking this approach but for some reason, Oregon isn't doing this. It doesn't make sense not to. We're asking the Governor to do what Washington is doing."

The statement lays blame on the President for the Covid19 lock down and denounces his scapegoating of the World Health Organization.



"We call for an investigation because the president has put a "secrecy" blanket on all business associated with Covid19, but his malfeasance is clear: he wasted 2 months of opportunity to get ahead of the virus by not accepting WHO tests. We are entitled to know why," said Newlin.