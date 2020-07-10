Philip Hufford 1948 – 1998

Colorado Greens mourns the loss of one of their founding members, Philip Hufford, who passed away from cancer on October 3rd, 1998 at age 50.

Hufford was the first Colorado Green candidate for governor, in 1994. He chaired the Denver Region Greens for years and focused on toxic waste issues, particularly a U.S. Army chemical weapons site near Denver. His background with labor, and his experience as Rocky Mountain Regional Director of the Fair Trade Campaign in opposition to NAFTA a few years back, meant that he brought more organizing experience to the Greens than almost any other party member. His commitment to a broad conception of Green Politics was strong and is one of his legacies in Colorado Green politics.

The will to fight the good fight was deep in Hufford. Near the end, though almost wheelchair-bound, he came to the partyís June, 1998 nominating convention, and operated the tape recording of that event. Soon afterwards there was a reunion at Huffordís place, which drew Greens whose family or work life had taken them out of active Green work. Despite knowing that Hufford’s time was short, the party was a genuine celebration, as well as a farewell. Hufford is survived by his wife, Linda Gore.

Greens in Colorado and throughout the US, will sorely miss Phil’s activism, experience and advice. But his inspiration will remain with us all.