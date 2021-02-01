HOUSTON – What is a political party if not its platform? The 2021 Texas Green Party (GPTX) Annual State Meeting is the next opportunity to update our state party platform. This is distinct from the national party platform, and to some degree reconciliation may be desirable.

In essence, the Green platform is a Platform for Human Dignity, in this case as curated by the consensus of the Green Party of Texas in the two decades since our inception. We recognize the 10 key values of the Green movement as the basis for our decision-making.

The GPTX State Executive Committee has fixed the date of the 2021 Annual State Meeting as June 26 & 27. Further details will be forthcoming, but the meeting business will include platform updates, bylaw amendments, and election of seven of nine officer roles on the SEC.

This ASM will be crucial in defining and solidifying GPTX as an organization going forward. If you truly want to grow Greens in Texas, now is the time to help build the capacity we have lacked to plug in volunteers.

The best way to become involved is to connect with the SEC in our next monthly meeting, Feb 21. Alternatively, you can become a sustaining donor to reliably support the party's work.

In Solidarity,

Laura Palmer

GPTX co-chair on behalf of GPTX SEC

Green Party of Texas

