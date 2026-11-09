Proposal 1332: Zionism Is Racism: Green Party Opposition to Zionism and Support for Palestinian Liberation

Background

The Green Party of the United States has consistently opposed racism, colonialism, apartheid, occupation, ethnic cleansing, militarism, and violations of international law and has long supported the human and political rights of the Palestinian people.

On November 10, 2025, the GPUS National Committee adopted Proposal 1269, "Designation of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as a Terrorist Organization," by a vote of 78 in favor, 0 opposed, and 1 abstention. This decision established an important precedent for National Committee action concerning Israeli military policies, Palestinian rights, and accountability under international law. The present proposal builds upon that decision by addressing Zionism as a political ideology and affirming the Green Party's commitment to Palestinian liberation.

In October 2026, the Green Party of England and Wales adopted a policy declaring itself anti-Zionist and recognizing Zionism, as defined in that policy, as a form of racism.

The Green Party of the United States adopts its position independently and on the basis of its own commitment to the Four Pillars and Ten Key Values, including Social Justice and Equal Opportunity, Nonviolence, Grassroots Democracy, and Respect for Diversity.

Antisemitism is hatred of, prejudice against, or discrimination against Jewish people and must be opposed unequivocally. Zionism, by contrast, is a political ideology and political project and therefore may be analyzed, criticized, supported, or opposed as a matter of political belief.

Jewish identity is not synonymous with Zionism. Not all Jewish people are Zionists, and not all Zionists are Jewish. No political ideology should be attributed collectively to an ethnic or religious community.

For purposes of this proposal, Zionism refers to the political ideology and project that seeks to establish and maintain Jewish ethnonational sovereignty and political supremacy in historic Palestine through structures that privilege Jewish nationality, settlement, land claims, and political power over the indigenous Palestinian population.

The implementation of this project has resulted in Palestinian displacement and dispossession, the denial of the right of return, occupation, settlement expansion, segregation, unequal political and legal rights, and the continuing subjugation of the Palestinian people.

A political system that grants national, territorial, political, or legal privilege to one ethnic or national population while denying another population equal rights, self-determination, return, or political power is incompatible with Green principles of democracy, equality, anti-racism, social justice, and universal human rights.

The Green Party of the United States therefore believes that opposition to Zionism is consistent with the Party’s longstanding opposition to racism, colonialism, apartheid, and ethnonational supremacy.

Proposal

The National Committee of the Green Party of the United States adopts the following position:

1. Zionism Is Racism

The Green Party of the United States recognizes Zionism, as defined in this proposal and manifested through ethnonational supremacy, displacement, dispossession, segregation, occupation, and the systematic privileging of one population over another, as a form of racism.

The Green Party of the United States therefore declares itself an anti-Zionist political party.

GPUS shall oppose Zionism as it opposes other political ideologies and systems based upon racial, ethnic, religious, or national supremacy.

2. Anti-Zionism Is Not Antisemitism

The Green Party of the United States rejects the equation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism.

GPUS simultaneously and unequivocally opposes antisemitism and all hatred, discrimination, harassment, collective blame, or violence directed against Jewish people.

This proposal addresses a political ideology and political system. It does not attribute Zionism collectively to Jewish people.

Jewish identity is not synonymous with Zionism. Not all Jews are Zionists, and not all Zionists are Jews.

No person shall be subjected to discrimination, hostility, or collective responsibility on the basis of Jewish identity, religion, ethnicity, or ancestry.

3. Palestinian Self-Determination and Liberation

The Green Party of the United States affirms the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, liberation, equality, and freedom from occupation, apartheid, colonial domination, dispossession, and forced displacement.

GPUS supports the right of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to return in accordance with international law.

GPUS supports a democratic political future throughout historic Palestine founded upon equal civil and political rights, human dignity, freedom of religion and conscience, and equal protection under law regardless of ethnicity, nationality, or religion.

No political settlement should institutionalize racial, ethnic, national, or religious supremacy.

4. Resistance and International Law

The Green Party of the United States recognizes the right of the Palestinian people, and all peoples living under occupation or colonial domination, to resist occupation and struggle for self-determination and liberation, including through armed resistance, consistent with international law and international humanitarian law.

GPUS does not support intentional attacks against civilians, collective punishment, hostage-taking, or other violations of international humanitarian law, regardless of the perpetrator.

International law and the protection of civilian life must be applied universally and without exception.

5. Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions

The Green Party of the United States reaffirms its support for Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) as nonviolent means of applying political and economic pressure to achieve Palestinian rights and compliance with international law.

GPUS calls upon the United States government to end military aid, weapons transfers, and other military assistance to Israel and to end diplomatic protection for Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights and international law.

GPUS supports appropriate economic and diplomatic sanctions against governments, officials, corporations, and institutions responsible for or materially contributing to occupation, apartheid, illegal settlement, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, or other grave violations of international law.

6. U.S. Complicity

The Green Party of the United States recognizes the particular responsibility of the United States government in providing military, financial, diplomatic, and political support that has enabled Israel’s occupation and violations of Palestinian rights.

GPUS calls for an end to the use of American taxpayer resources to finance occupation, apartheid, settlement expansion, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, or violations of international humanitarian and human-rights law.

7. International Green Solidarity

The Green Party of the United States welcomes the decision of the Green Party of England and Wales to confront Zionism as a political ideology and its relationship to Palestinian dispossession and racial and ethnonational supremacy.

GPUS encourages Green parties internationally and the Global Greens to examine the relationship between Zionism, colonialism, apartheid, occupation, Palestinian liberation, and the Green movement’s commitment to anti-racism and universal human rights.

The Green Party of the United States adopts this position independently as an expression of GPUS principles and policy, rather than as an endorsement or incorporation of another Green Party’s resolution.

References

Green Party of England and Wales — “Green Party adopts anti-Zionist policy,” October 4, 2026

https://greenparty.org.uk/2026/10/04/green-party-adopts-anti-zionist-policy/



Green Party of England and Wales — Policies for a Sustainable Society

https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/



Green Party of the United States — National Platform

https://www.gp.org/platform



Green Party of the United States — Ten Key Values

https://www.gp.org/ten_key_values



Green Party of the United States — Rules and Procedures

https://gpus.org/rules-procedures/



United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194 (III) — Palestine: Progress Report of the United Nations Mediator, December 11, 1948

https://docs.un.org/en/A/RES/194(III)



United Nations General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) — Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, December 14, 1960

https://docs.un.org/en/A/RES/1514(XV)



International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD)

https://www.ohchr.org/en/instruments-mechanisms/instruments/international-convention-elimination-all-forms-racial



International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid

https://legal.un.org/avl/ha/cspca/cspca.html



International Court of Justice — Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, Advisory Opinion, July 19, 2024

https://www.icj-cij.org/case/186



Palestinian Civil Society Call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS)

https://bdsmovement.net/call



United Nations — Question of Palestine

https://www.un.org/unispal/



United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs — Occupied Palestinian Territory

https://www.ochaopt.org/



Green Party of the United States, National Committee Proposal 1269, "Designation of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as a Terrorist Organization," adopted November 10, 2025.



https://secure.gpus.org/cgi-bin/vote/propresult?pid=1269