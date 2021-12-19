Real Zero Carbon Emissions vs. Net Zero: The Difference Means Everything

The EcoAction Committee of the Green Party of the United States held a webinar on why it supports the goal of Real Zero Greenhouse gas Emissions rather than Net Zero on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Featured speakers were David Schwartzman and Mike Ewall. David Schwartzman, a member of the DC Statehood Green Party, is a professor emeritus of biology at Howard University and the author of Life, Temperature, and the Earth. David and his older son Peter Schwartzman (Mayor of Galesburg IL, member of the Illinois Green Party) just had their paper published "Can the 1.5 °C warming target be met in a global transition to 100% renewable energy?" Their book website is theearthisnotforsale.org.

Mike Ewall is the founder and director of Energy Justice Network, a national support network for grassroots community groups fighting dirty energy and waste industry facilities.

Big Polluters’ idea of “net zero” is part of their continued plan to protect deeply unjust global systems, distract from taking the real action needed, and to evade responsibility for the climate crisis and to continue to pollute.