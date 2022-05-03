Responding to reproductive rights threats

PHILADELPHIA – A Supreme Court draft opinion calls for overturning Roe v Wade and thereby criminalizing abortion. The Green Party of Philadelphia does not think the state should detain women's reproductive rights. If you agree the threat to overturn Roe v Wade is unjust and believe protest is timely, attend the rally today, Tuesday 5/3 on the north side of City Hall. This is one of many rallies taking place across the nation.

Remember, this is an opportunity to achieve multiple goals. The Green party encourages folks to attend the rally and solicit signatures for our candidate's nomination papers. Getting our candidates on the ballot is a step toward ensuring reproductive rights. Respond to this email if petitioning papers are needed.

