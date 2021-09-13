Running for Election as a Green Party Candidate

By Co-chair Beth Scroggin, Green Party of PA

PHILADELPHIA – Welcome to October, a month when our Pennsylvania fall foliage can astound us with its beauty, and when our Green Party electoral campaigns are in full swing! The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is proud to be running ten candidates in local elections and is eagerly anticipating running a full slate of candidates for state-wide positions next year. My fondest memories of my work in the Green Party are from when I have worked for local campaigns: collecting nomination signatures, introducing candidates to potential voters at fall festivals, and knocking on doors to hand out literature and talk to voters about their concerns.

Green Party of Pennsylvania

Monday, September 13, 2021



The Green Party of Allegheny County (GPOAC) is running five candidates, including Ward Allebach (Bradford Woods Borough Council), Connor Mulvaney (Pittsburgh City Council District 4), Steven Martinez (Dormont Borough Council), Jay T. Walker (Judge of Elections Ward 7, District 6, Pittsburgh), and Abigail “Abi” Hunter (Judge of Elections Ward 7, District 8, Pittsburgh). Ward Allebach recently shared with GPPA GREEN STAR, “I’ve been volunteering with the Bradford Woods Conservancy to make my community a better place since I moved to Bradford Woods 15 years ago. Running for Council seems like the next best step to continue this work.” Connor Mulvaney expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Now we can dig in with our neighbors and outwork an incumbent who thinks elections can be bought and sold. I’m really excited to keep listening to my neighbors and keep building our movement for change in Pittsburgh City Council!"



In Beaver County, also in western PA, the Green Party has candidate Lorianne Burgess running for Mayor of Ambridge Borough. I applaud the energy and excitement in western Pennsylvania and wish all Green Party candidates the very best!



Berks County Green Party here in eastern PA where I live, has two candidates running for office, including Matthew Reitenauer (Brandywine Heights School Board) and Andrew Moses Yanez Oliva (Judge of Elections, Ward 15, District 6, City of Reading).



Former chair of GPPA and 2018 Green Party candidate for PA Auditor General, Jay Sweeney is running for re-election as Falls Township Auditor in Wyoming County.



Last, but certainly not least, the Green Party is proud to have Kearni Warren running for Chester City Council in Delaware County. On her campaign page, Kearni recently shared, “It is time to reclaim and reframe Chester, PA. We walk the same streets that MLK did. We share the same activism, fire and spirit because we know what greatness comes out of Chester. From the arts to business, Chester has some of the most amazing potential. I’m proud to say I’m Chester Made. And this is what I live and fight for. This is my passion, the community. You are my passion.”



The Green Party is truly fortunate to have candidates with such dedication and integrity running for office. If you find that one of our Green candidates is campaigning near you, and if you share their passion for the Green Party’s four pillars of ecological wisdom, social justice, grassroots democracy, and nonviolence, I encourage you to join their campaign and to relish the unique feeling of inspiration that comes from working for a candidate who represents your values.



If you would like to see Green Party values represented in your town, in our state, and in the conversation surrounding election season, we implore you to consider running for office as a Green Party candidate in 2022. You may run locally for the PA General Assembly or for a state-wide office, including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or U.S. Senator. Running strong candidates is the most important work of the Green Party. I am grateful for all who have run with us and am eager for you to join us.

The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is an independent political party that stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party’s Four Pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity. For further information about GPPA, please visit www.gpofpa.org. Please follow GPPA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.