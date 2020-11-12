I’m running for re-election

I am grateful and honored to represent the people of ward 2. I love this work, and love the people of our ward and our city. In that spirit, I am announcing my campaign for reelection.

I ask you to join us at the kickoff for our campaign on December 6, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at El Norteño Restaurant, 4000 E Lake St. (This kickoff event will be held outdoors, in the El Norteño patio space. Please remember to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be provided.)

I ask you to join us by endorsing our campaign at https://www.camgordon.org/join and RSVP if you plan on attending the kickoff event.

This year has been the hardest Minneapolis has seen in a long time. The murder of George Floyd, the unrest and destruction that tragedy ignited, the pandemic and economic recession it caused, the ongoing housing crisis. The crises we’ve faced in 2020 have been traumatic for us all, and the impact of these crises has fallen hardest on our poor and BIPOC neighbors. But it has also shown us all something powerful: we care for each other.

We care for our neighbors who have borne the brunt of unjust police violence, and the other burdens of systemic racism.

We care for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, rising housing costs, and housing instability.

We care for our small businesses that have suffered due to the pandemic and the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd.

We care for workers who face exploitation, unemployment, and uncertainty.

We care for the health and safety of all of our neighbors.

We care for our youth, who are struggling in unprecedented ways, and too many of whom are becoming victims or perpetrators of violence.

We care for our environment, and future generations who will be impacted by the decisions we make today.

As your Council Member, I have worked hard to take on some of the biggest fights and the biggest challenges our city faces. On issue after issue, caring members of our community have come forward to press for change, and I have been proud to champion their causes and fight side by side with them. In partnership with these grassroots movements, we have made real progress:

Redefining violence as a public health crisis, and starting the process to radically transform our public safety system, reducing the role of police and building nonviolent alternatives and addressing the underlying causes of crime and violence

Fighting institutional racism throughout the City

Winning a $15 minimum wage and protections for the most vulnerable workers

Building and protecting affordable housing, especially public housing

Fighting climate change and protecting our environment

Improving health for all, with a focus on youth and BIPOC communities

Expanding and protecting our democracy

I have a proven track record of bringing together people who care, to win real, concrete change. To know what we can do together, just look at what we’ve done. You can see the progress we’ve made together at www.camgordon.org/.

But our work together is not done. Together, we will create a city that cares for all of us.

We can transform public safety, to keep all of us safe. We can create a more equitable economy, that ensures that all of us have opportunities to make a living wage. We can ensure that all of us have access to safe, decent housing that we can afford. We can build a democracy that listens to all of us. We can leave a climate that is livable for all of us, and all those who will follow.

I ask you to join us

Join us at the kickoff for this campaign on December 6, from 4-6pm at El Norteño Restaurant , 4000 E Lake St. https://www.camgordon.org/kickoff

(This kickoff event will be held outdoors, in the El Norteño patio space. Please remember to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be provided.)



Donate to our campaign at https://www.camgordon.org/donate . We can accept up to $250 in 2020.

Endorse our campaign at https://www.camgordon.org/join

Yours, in peace and cooperation,

Cam Gordon

Neighbors for Cam Gordon

http://www.camgordon.org/