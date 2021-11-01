SEIU endorses Cam Gordon
We're proud to support leaders who are fierce advocates for working people. Among them are @CameronAGordon, @FletcherMpls, and @CunninghamMPLS !
Vote by Tues., Nov. 2! Find voting information and more SEIU endorsements at http://voteseiumn.org.
I am very proud to be supported and endorsed by this amazing, engaged, and incredibly effective union, SEIU, along with these two outstanding colleagues.
Cam Gordon
www.camgordon.org
