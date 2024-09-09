September 2024 Greenstar

Green Party Candidates will appear on PA 2024 Ballot

On August 9, the Green Party's state-wide candidates were accepted on the 2024 General Election ballot by the Pennsylvania Department of State. Candidates Jill Stein for President of the U.S.A., Leila Hazou for U.S. Senate and Richard L. Weiss Esq. for PA Attorney General had not been challenged by the deadline.

Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) Co-chair Jeremy Griffin had been pleased by the number of nomination papers submitted to the PA Department of State on August 1. He said at the time, "We are excited to announce that all GPPA candidates have met the requirements to be on the ballot for this November. This is a major accomplishment for the Green Party and the working-class voters here in our Commonwealth. Volunteers and paid petitioners from all walks of life and political convictions worked hard to get our candidates on the ballot, and we exceeded our goal of 10,000 signatures. This is a testament to how effective grassroots organizing can be, and just how ready Pennsylvanians are for an opposition party to lead our state and federal governments."

PA Green News

Edited by Chris Robinson

Let's Go Well Hunting!

Sept. 20-22, Bradford City (McKean County), PA

Registrants will be provided (double occupancy) lodging, meals, learning materials and weekend itinerary.

September 20, Friday Evening: Quality Inn, Meet and Greet, Pizza & Wings followed by a speaker and a Lost, Orphan and Abandoned Well Presentation.

September 21, Saturday: Well Hunt in the Allegheny National Forest. Lunch, snacks and dinner provided.

Waterproof footwear is highly recommended.

September 22, Sunday morning: Tour of the Wells in the City of Bradford

Green Party State Committee Meets September 22

The State Committee of the Green Party of PA will meet at noon on Sunday, September 22. This will be an in-person/hybrid meeting. Further details regarding the Bradford City (McKean County) location, accommodations and Zoom link will be provided when RSVPing.



Allegheny Greens Building County Party

Let’’s all applaud the Green Party of Allegheny County (GPOAC) for making the most of voter curiosity to build their county organization. According to the August issue of the GPOAC newsletter, their party held a social event on 8/20 at Dormont Pool and Moonlit Burgers, a meeting on 8/21 for their Palestine Working Group, an Artists4Palestine Fest on 8/23, and a rally on 8/29 at Howmet Aerospace. Some of these events have been co-sponsored with the Pittsburgh BDS Coalition and Sunrise PGH. During August, the GPOAC Outreach Team has tabled at Edgewood Community Day and the University of Pittsburgh Student Activities Fair.

PA Greens Appeal for Bombing Halt in Yemen

On July 11, the Steering Committee of the Green Party of PA (GPPA) called for an end to the U.S. bombing of Yemen. The Steering Committee has joined with more than 50 other organizations calling for the U.S. Senate to introduce a Yemen War Powers Resolution. This resolution would withdraw U.S. participation in hostilities in Yemen. In their letter to senators, the organizations call attention to the unconstitutional, ineffective airstrikes which have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Yemen . . . .

GPPA Steering Committee Member Alex Casper (Philadelphia) explained, “The Green Party of Pennsylvania Steering Committee supports demands that the Senate call for an end to the unconstitutional war with Yemen. Non-violence is one of our 10 Key Values, and the Green Party promotes non-violent methods to oppose practices and policies with which we disagree and to guide our actions toward lasting personal, community and global peace.”

Team Reports

Edited by Patrick O. McNally

Communication Team by Chris Robinson

The ComTeam continues to meet two times each month, and we welcome all Greens who are interested in writing news stories. If this sounds like something you would enjoy, please join us on the first or third Tuesday of any month for a one-hour Zoom discussion. We chat about all things Green. Just drop an email to [email protected] and then watch your Inbox for our agenda. Thank you.



Green Wave Team

The signatures Green Wave collected statewide have been accepted, and no frivolous legal challenges have been lodged against us. There remained just one detail needed to conclude our petitioning campaign and finalize our spot on the November ballot. The Green Party had to petition the PA Commonwealth Court to order the PA Department of State (PA DoS) to withdraw Samson Kpadenou from the ballot. Kpadenou, a Green Party member and former Green candidate for Florida’s House District 87, had stood as GPUS VP candidate during the process. The PA DoS did not oppose the petition to the Court and accepted the Court order, which then allowed the GPPA to substitute our Vice Presidential candidate and nominate Rudolph Ware.

Now that petitioning is over, Green Wave looks to launch other initiatives to activate Greens and bring the party’s values to bear on local and national issues. Several campaigns and causes are the subject of debate and planning and will continue to be taken up by the team up over its next meetings. Are there issues which you want to see Greens organize around? RSVP below and join our next meeting.

National ‌Green‌ ‌News

Edited by David Ochmanowicz Jr.

Jill Stein Accepts Nomination for President of the U.S

Butch Ware Accepts Nomination for Vice President of the U.S.

Press Conference with Jill Stein and Butch Ware

Chicago Police Arrest Cheri Honkala for Peaceful Delivery of Citizen’s Arrest at DNC

Outside the DNC, Honkala held a large poster of the citizen’s arrest to the Democratic Party and said “Poor men, women, and children are having their lives and limbs lost from expensive bombs provided by the Democratic Party while poor people’s lives are being lost to the preventable human rights violations here at home.”

“We have a justifiable reason to issue an arrest for this horrific violence being perpetrated by the criminals right over there,” said Honkala, pointing to the United Center in the background. One police officer could be heard shouting, “She’s walking up on us!” as justification for why they surrounded her with batons out. [In 2012, Cheri Honkala was the Green Party candidate for Vice President of the U.S.

Global Green News

Edited by Hal Brown

Global Warming Poses ‘Unique Threat’ to Children’s Health, UNICEF Warns

Global warming is worsening the living conditions of hundreds of millions of children around the world, warns a UNICEF report published Wednesday, August 14...Nearly half a billion children experience twice as many heat waves as their grandparents did in their youth.

Brazil: Deforestation in the Amazon Increases

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased in July, for the first time in more than a year, according to official data published Wednesday, August 7, marking a setback for the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva...Returning to power in January 2023, Lula promised to end illegal deforestation in Brazil by 2030, which had surged under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

GPPA Meeting Dates for 2024

All State Web Conferences will begin promptly at noon.



Sunday, September 22, in McKean County

For more information, please RSVP here, https://www.gpofpa.org/20240922_state_committee

Sunday, November 10, via Zoom

GPPA Communications Team

Issue Credits

Editors: Hal Brown, Patrick O. McNally, David Ochmanowicz Jr., and Chris Robinson

Contributors: Alex Casper, Theron Gilliland Jr., Jeremy R. Griffin, Leila Hazou, Barbara Laxon, Jonathan Richards, Chris Robinson, and Jay Ting Walker

Layout: Hal Brown, Sherri Miller, and David Ochmanowicz Jr.

Graphic Arts: Kevin Richardson

Everything we do is based on our Four Pillars and Ten Key Values. If you find that you share these ideals, come and join the movement.

