September 2025 Greenstar

PA's 2025 General Election Ballot Includes 3 Green Party Candidates

LANCASTER, PA — The Green Party of Pennsylvania announced that three of its candidates have been accepted on the 2025 General Election ballot by the Pennsylvania Department of State, while the nomination of one candidate has been challenged. One of the candidates accepted on the ballot, Tony Dastra, is running for mayor of Lancaster, GPPA said in a press release.

The others are Michael Bagdes-Canning, who is vying to be re-elected as mayor of the borough of Cherry Valley in Butler County, and Alexander Noyle, who is running for Auditor of East Norriton Township in Montgomery County. The nomination of Theron Gilliland Jr., who is running for County Council in Allegheny County, has been challenged by three voters...

“I am excited to see so many Greens running for local offices in this day and age," GPPA Steering Committee Member Colleen Schmotzer (Allegheny County) said. "We need to break the duopoly, and this is going to give us a chance to continue to do so here in Pennsylvania. We wish them all the best ...”

Dastra is running against Jamie Arroyo, who won the Democratic primary in May. At the time, Arroyo's victory meant he was running unopposed due to the lack of Republican candidates. Now, Dastra is in the running, along with Independent candidate J.S. Woody Chandler.

"Our candidates will give Pa. voters the opportunity to vote for an end to hunger and homelessness in our Commonwealth," said Green Party organizer Chris Robinson. "Green Party candidates also stand for an end to political corruption and corporations controlling other political parties.”

PA Green News

Edited by Chris Robinson

The Green Party of Philadelphia (GPOP) stands in support of the brave crew of the Handala which was seized by Israel on Saturday, July 26. The interception occurred in international waters outside Palestinian territorial waters in violation of international maritime law.

All eyes were on Handala as it transported 21 civilians to help deliver medicine, baby formula, and stuffed animals to the children of Gaza. The Handala, launched from Siracusa, Italy, on July 13, was attempting to break the devastating and illegal blockade on Gaza imposed by Israel and to bring much-needed relief to the Palestinians . . . .

The Green Party of Philadelphia stands in solidarity with those aboard Handala and calls upon the necessary precautions and protections that States may offer in ensuring safe passage in the service of humanity and adherence to international law. We must highlight the conditions that prompt people of conscience to sail are predicated on the inaction of States to prevent this genocide from occurring.

The United States government has materially and ideologically supported Israel in such a way that the genocide inflicted against the Palestinians ought to be known as a U.S. crime as well. The Green Party calls on elected officials to stop the genocide by refusing to fund Israel with our tax dollars and to cease shipping arms to Israel.

By Colleen Schmotzer

The Green Party of Allegheny County (GPOAC) has been very active this year on many issues that are currently weighing down our community. I am the Working Groups Coordinator for GPOAC, and we are organizing around homelessness, combating ICE, and we cannot forget about Palestine. The atrocities that are taking place there are despicable to say the least.

Allegheny Greens have gone to many protests such as No Kings Day of Defiance on June 14, Hands Off on April 5, and Sunrise Movement Picnic on May 31. There is always a nice turnout, and we have had no problems at all. Many groups come together with GPOAC for these events. Jewish Voice for Peace and Pittsburgh Palestine Coalition are just a few . . . . Let's come together and see what we can do. We are stronger together! Consider joining us no matter where you are located, we need you and your voice.

If you would like more information about GPOAC, please feel free to reach out to me, [email protected]



Colleen Schmotzer (she/her) is a Member at Large of the Green Party of PA Steering Committee. She was a co-chair for the Abandon Biden (Harris) Campaign. Colleen was also a team lead in Allegheny County for Dr. Jill Stein’s 2024 campaign for President.



Campaign Updates

Edited by Chris Robinson

Three Green Party candidates have been approved to run for local office this year. Other Green Party candidates who plan to run in 2026 are welcome to contact GREEN STAR at [email protected].

November 4, 2025, General Election





Michael Bagdes-Canning for Re-Election to Mayor of Cherry Valley Borough

Butler County

Michael told GREEN STAR, “Being Green means a lot in government. A commitment to grassroots democracy and ecological wisdom pays dividends. In a tiny rural community like Cherry Valley, every day is a campaign event. My neighbors don’t ask much of their local government. We all want roads that are in good repair, bills paid on time, and a commitment to neighborliness. My neighbors made it known that they wanted our roads to be in better shape and for one particular intersection to receive some attention because vegetation was making it dangerous to cross.

“To that end, the Borough Council and I applied for and recently received a $50,000 grant to stabilize the base of our three miles of roads and to eliminate vegetation that was blocking sight lines. The grant is a huge deal for communities like Cherry Valley. This investment in our infrastructure should provide 15 years of benefit. Already, we have reaped one such benefit: the recent spate of torrential rains were safely diverted away from our road surfaces and no damage was done.

“Although I am the only Green in Cherry Valley, I am also hard at work on improving ballot access for my neighbors who are Democrats and Republicans. It is very difficult for rural communities to fill elected offices. To that end, I have been lobbying my elected representatives to see if we can come up with ballot access laws that make sense for all.”





Tony Dastra for Mayor of Lancaster City and for Lancaster City Council

Lancaster County

Tony told GREEN STAR, “It’s easy for people to say, ‘more budget equals more police, which equals quicker and better responses’ or ‘less budget equals less police which equals less excessive use of force.’ But, we need to get real here, folks. We’re going to have a local police force, otherwise we get the State Police. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather have local police. We need to start working towards something better for all of us. I refuse to let the police department decay away into a defensive body trying to keep things the way they are. I refuse to allow the police to continue operating within the status quo, when we can set a new bar, and be an example for other communities. I’ve seen some of our police do great work, literally being impressed in the moment, and I’ve also seen some of our police do poor work, literally being left in tears. We don’t need to jump down every officer’s throat, but we definitely should challenge the department as a whole when it comes to our interests as a community.”

You may follow Tony Dastra’s campaign here,

Website - https://www.tonydastraformayor.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dastraforlancaster

Theron Gilliland Jr. for County Council at Large

Allegheny County

According to WESA 90.5 FM in Pittsburgh, “an order signed Monday by Common Pleas Judge John McVay Jr. said [Theron Gilliland Jr’s] candidacy would be set aside because ‘after … discuss[ion] with opposing counsel and Allegheny Department of Elections, the candidate agreed not to defend against the challenge and withdraw his candidacy.’”

Alexander Noyle for Election to Auditor of East Norriton Township

Montgomery County

Volunteers for Election Day may email [email protected] or send him a message on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Alex4Auditor

Global Green News

Edited by Hal Brown

Canadian Activists Speak at General Dynamics War Factory

Repentigny, Québec — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the General Dynamics munitions plant this week to denounce Canada’s role in arming Israel’s assault on Gaza...Green Party of Québec leader Alex Tyrrell connected the protest to a broader vision for Quebec’s economy. Speaking directly to the 1,350 people employed at the Repentigny plant, he offered solidarity but also a challenge: “Every morning thousands of people get up and go to work to make bombs and ammunition used to kill people abroad, especially in Gaza. For the people who work here, I want to address you directly: people should have a job guarantee somewhere else in Quebec, another industry that is not perpetuating death abroad.”

Belgium: More Than a Year Without a Government





Ecolo welcomes the initiative launched by Groen, Vooruit, and the CD&V. [In Belgium, Ecolo is the French-language Green Party, while Groen is its Flemish equivalent.] Marie Lecocq, the Ecolo co-president, met with Facilitator Yvan Verougstraete (Les Engagés). For Ecolo, the exchange took place in a constructive and open spirit . . . . Ecolo is fighting to maintain the quality of life of Brussels residents, as well as for the survival of associations and businesses: by working to reduce rent prices; by guaranteeing resources for the aid, reception, homelessness, and mental health sectors; and for the economic sector, which is worried about its future. “But these efforts are not enough. Without a coalition, Brussels remains blocked,” concludes Marie Lecocq.

Latvia Greens, “Public Debt a Tool for Investing in Healthcare

Andris Šuvajevs, leader of the Latvian Green Party "PROGRESĪVIE," emphasized in an interview that public debt cannot be seen as a problem but rather as an opportunity.

