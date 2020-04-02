COVID-19 public health measures makes signature petitioning impossible

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Governor Lujan Grisham issued Executive Order 2020-004 on March 11, 2020, as a timely response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resulting series of Public Health Emergency orders increasingly restricted public gatherings and interpersonal contact. The stay-at-home order was recently extended through April with the expectation that measures would be in place at least through the middle of May.

Green Party of New Mexico

greenpartyofnm.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 2, 2020

Contacts:

Albuquerque: Michal Mudd, mmuddpi@gmail.com

Santa Fe: Chanel Espinosa, chaneleNMstategreenparty@gmail.com

Taos: Susann McCarthy, susann@taosnet.com

Political candidates, regardless of party affiliation, have petition signature requirements for federal, state and local offices. Candidates of minor parties and independent candidates were not permitted to begin petitioning prior to publication of petitions and signature requirements by the Secretary of State (SoS). The SoS published these items on March 2, 2020. The statutory end of the petitioning period for minor-party and independent candidates is June 25, 2020.

The Green Party of New Mexico (GPNM) calls for relief from petition requirements and placement of candidates selected at the GPNM State Convention on the ballot for the November 2020 General Election. The right of minor parties to actively participate in the election process as minor parties should not be infringed by the extraordinary circumstances of this public health emergency.

The Green Party was established in New Mexico in 1994 with a platform based on Ten Key Values: Grassroots Democracy, Social Justice and Equal Opportunity, Ecological Wisdom, Non-Violence, Decentralization, Community-Based Economics and Economic Justice, Feminism and Gender Equity, Respect for Diversity, Personal and Global Responsibility, Future Focus and Sustainability. The Green Party has run candidates at the local, state, and federal levels.