St. Louis March For Reparations

The formation of the United States was based on white supremacy. This country was built on the backs of enslaved Africans, who were never compensated for the past four hundred plus years of their forced labor and suffering. Exploitation, land-loss, destruction of original identity, genocide, state violence and systemic racism continued in chattel slavery’s aftermath and still haunt the present in manifold ways.

When : 9:30 am – 12 noon CT

St. Louis Public Library - Carpenter Branch, 3309 S Grand Blvd (at Utah), St. Louis, MO 63118 Start: Corner of S. Grand and Utah

March down S. Grand, Arsenal, & through TG Park End: Corner of S. Grand and Arsenal

Once we arrive at the corner of S. Grand and Arsenal, we will have a rally with an incredible lineup of speakers & poets!

Speakers include:

People of African ancestry have legitimate claims to reparations including monetary compensation and the rebuilding of their communities. Reparations are a debt (not charity!) that is owed by our nation and other nations and by the corporate institutions chartered under our laws to a collective of people.

Until significant steps are taken to reverse the ongoing neglect and abuses – end police violence and the criminalization of Black communities, eradicate poverty, invest in public education, universal health care, and the restoration of human rights – it will be impossible to repair the continuing damage wrought by the ideology of white supremacy which permeates all governing institutions of this country. Leadership on the question what our nation owes ought to come from the African American community, whose right to self-determination and autonomy to chart the path of healing we fully recognize.